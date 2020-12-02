New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bag On Valve Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerosol B.O.V, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$260.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standard B.O.V segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Bag On Valve Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$106.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aptargroup, Inc.

Chicago Aerosol LLC

Coster Technologie Speciali SpA

EXAL Corporation

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Precision Valve Corporation

Summit Packaging Systems

Toyo & Deutsche Aerosol GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bag On Valve Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bag On Valve Technology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bag On Valve Technology Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Male Valve (Valve) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Male Valve (Valve) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Male Valve (Valve) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Female Valve (Valve) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Female Valve (Valve) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Female Valve (Valve) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Home Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Home Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Home Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Food and Beverages (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Food and Beverages (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Food and Beverages (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bag On Valve Technology Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United States

by Valve: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Bag On Valve Technology Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Review by Valve in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Bag On Valve Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Bag On Valve Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bag On

Valve Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market by Valve:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Bag On Valve Technology in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Bag On Valve Technology Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bag On Valve Technology Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020-2027



Table 77: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Valve: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Bag On Valve Technology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Bag On Valve Technology Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Bag On Valve Technology Market in France by Valve:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis

by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Bag On Valve Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown

by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Bag On Valve Technology Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market by Valve:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Bag On Valve Technology in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Bag On Valve Technology Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Bag On Valve Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Bag On Valve Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bag On Valve Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 119: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020-2027



Table 122: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Valve: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 125: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Valve: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Bag On Valve Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 138: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Historic

Market Review by Valve in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 141: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 143: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001