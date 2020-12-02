Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market (2020-2025), By Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that affects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times lead to death. Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue are the common symptoms of the disease.



There are four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C and D. Human influenza A and B viruses can cause seasonal epidemics (known as the flu season) almost every winter in the United States. Influenza A virus is the only influenza virus known to cause flu pandemics, i.e., global epidemics of flu disease.



A pandemic can occur when a new and a different influenza A virus emerges affecting people with the ability to spread efficiently. Influenza type C infections generally causes mild illness and usually do not cause human flu epidemics. Influenza D viruses primarily affects the cattle and are not known to cause illnesses amongst people.



The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year. The influenza vaccine is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, children, the elderly, health-care workers, and people who have chronic illnesses.



The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the influenza vaccine for those aged six months or older who do not have contraindications. In healthy children over the age of two years, the vaccine reduces the chance of getting an influenza by around two-thirds. In those, with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, vaccinations can help to reduce exacerbations.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing prevalence of influenza

Increasing research based activities in Vaccines

Technological progress in vaccine administration

Restraints

Stringent Regulations

High costs associated with the Vaccine Development

Opportunities

High growth prospects in emerging economies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Age Group

6.1 Paediatric Vaccination

6.2 Adult Vaccination



7 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

7.1 Inactivated

7.2 Live Attenuated

7.3 Recombinant



8 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Valency

8.1 Trivalent

8.2 Quadrivalent



9 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital & Clinic

9.2 Government Suppliers

9.3 Retail Pharmacy



10 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Biologicals B.V.

12.2 AstraZeneca

12.3 BioDiem

12.4 CSL

12.5 Daiichi-Sankyo

12.6 Emergent BioSolutions

12.7 Fluart Innovative Vaccines Kft.

12.8 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.10 Innovio Pharmaceuticals

12.11 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.12 Mylan N.V.

12.13 Pfizer Inc.

12.14 Sanofi S.A.

12.15 Seqirus GmbH



