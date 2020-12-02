Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market (2020-2025), By Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that affects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times lead to death. Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue are the common symptoms of the disease.
There are four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C and D. Human influenza A and B viruses can cause seasonal epidemics (known as the flu season) almost every winter in the United States. Influenza A virus is the only influenza virus known to cause flu pandemics, i.e., global epidemics of flu disease.
A pandemic can occur when a new and a different influenza A virus emerges affecting people with the ability to spread efficiently. Influenza type C infections generally causes mild illness and usually do not cause human flu epidemics. Influenza D viruses primarily affects the cattle and are not known to cause illnesses amongst people.
The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year. The influenza vaccine is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, children, the elderly, health-care workers, and people who have chronic illnesses.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the influenza vaccine for those aged six months or older who do not have contraindications. In healthy children over the age of two years, the vaccine reduces the chance of getting an influenza by around two-thirds. In those, with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, vaccinations can help to reduce exacerbations.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Report Highlights:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Age Group
6.1 Paediatric Vaccination
6.2 Adult Vaccination
7 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type
7.1 Inactivated
7.2 Live Attenuated
7.3 Recombinant
8 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Valency
8.1 Trivalent
8.2 Quadrivalent
9 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospital & Clinic
9.2 Government Suppliers
9.3 Retail Pharmacy
10 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Abbott Biologicals B.V.
12.2 AstraZeneca
12.3 BioDiem
12.4 CSL
12.5 Daiichi-Sankyo
12.6 Emergent BioSolutions
12.7 Fluart Innovative Vaccines Kft.
12.8 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.
12.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc
12.10 Innovio Pharmaceuticals
12.11 Merck & Co., Inc.
12.12 Mylan N.V.
12.13 Pfizer Inc.
12.14 Sanofi S.A.
12.15 Seqirus GmbH
