Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Diseases Vaccine Market (2020-2025), by Infection, Type, Age Group and Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Respiratory diseases affect the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system. In addition to tobacco smoke, other risk factors include air pollution, occupational chemicals and dust, and frequent lower respiratory infections especially, children. Chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are diseases of the airways and other structures of the lungs. Some of the most common types are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, occupational lung diseases and pulmonary hypertension.



Treatments for each chronic Respiratory Diseases vary and the ideal solution is the reduction and avoidance of the stated risk factors. Neither asthma nor chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be cured but treatments can reduce the symptoms, prevent escalation and improve quality of life.



Population protection by vaccination against infections has been one of the major achievements of public health and is of considerable importance in controlling respiratory diseases.



Market Dynamics



The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the increasing number of under-trial vaccines whereas lack of inadequate delivery infrastructure and limited consumer awareness are some of the restraining factors. Increasing expenditure on Research & Development and increasing availability of vaccines through various market collaborations is creating opportunities for the market growth.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



The companies covered in this report are:

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer AG

Bio Farma

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Seqirus USA Inc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Infection

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Influenza Virus

6.3 Pneumonia

6.4 Pertussis

6.5 Tuberculosis

6.6 Diphtheria



7 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Age Group

7.1 Adolescent

7.2 Adult

7.3 Infant



8 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

8.1 Bacterial Vaccine

8.2 Viral Vaccine

8.3 Combination Vaccine



9 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AstraZeneca

11.2 Bavarian Nordic

11.3 Bayer AG

11.4 Bio Farma

11.5 Dynavax Technologies Corporation

11.6 Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc

11.8 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.9 Pfizer Inc.

11.10 Sanofi S.A.

11.11 Seqirus USA Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9ps3x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900