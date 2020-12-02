New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Pinion Gear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960798/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Bevel Gear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Helical Gear segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Automotive Pinion Gear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 223-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Pinion Gear Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Pinion Gear Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Pinion Gear Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bevel Gear (Gear Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bevel Gear (Gear Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bevel Gear (Gear Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Helical Gear (Gear Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Helical Gear (Gear Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Helical Gear (Gear Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Steering System (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Steering System (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Steering System (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transmission (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Transmission (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Transmission (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Differential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Differential (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Differential (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in the United States by
Gear Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Automotive Pinion Gear Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Review by Gear Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gear Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Pinion Gear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gear Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gear Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Pinion Gear in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Japanese Automotive Pinion Gear Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Pinion Gear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Automotive Pinion Gear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gear Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Automotive Pinion Gear Market by Gear Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Automotive Pinion Gear in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Automotive Pinion Gear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Pinion Gear Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Pinion Gear Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Europe in US$
Million by Gear Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Automotive Pinion Gear Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in France by Gear Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Automotive Pinion Gear Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gear Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Breakdown
by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gear Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Automotive Pinion Gear Market by Gear Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Automotive Pinion Gear in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Italian Automotive Pinion Gear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Automotive Pinion Gear Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Pinion Gear:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gear
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gear Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Pinion Gear in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: United Kingdom Automotive Pinion Gear Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Pinion Gear:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Gear Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 116: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Asia-Pacific by
Gear Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Gear Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Automotive Pinion Gear Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 124: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gear Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Review by Gear Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gear Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 131: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of World Automotive Pinion Gear Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Automotive Pinion Gear Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
