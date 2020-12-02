MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that the European Union ́s H2020 funded TINKER project in which the Company is a partner, has started. TINKER is set to develop a new reliable, cost-and resource efficient pathway for automotive RADAR and LiDAR sensor package fabrication based on additive manufacturing.



Project TINKER’s form of operation is to use key enabling technologies, especially inkjet printing and nanoimprint lithography, as disruptive and flexible manufacturing technologies. The project's program addresses key goals such as minimizing production time, increasing the level of automation and improving the overall production yield. The TINKER consortium consists of 10 excellent industrial companies, 3 research specialists, one consultancy and a service association. In addition, an External Advisory Board, has been appointed, consisting of experts in the fields of microelectronics and automotive. Among the board members are representatives of the European Photonics Industry Consortium, Organic and Printed Electronics Association and Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH. Project TINKER is funded by European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement nº 958472 with an overall budget of more than $10M.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “The automotive industry is a leading industry implementing digital additive production processes. PV Nano Cell is focusing in this market already selling its Sicrys™ conductive inks that are printed on wide-glass applications. We are also involved in the fabrication of antennas, connectors and touchscreens for use in the automotive industry. Project TINKER is an additional important effort which will make digital conductive manufacturing the mainstream in the industry. This trend is seen in other fields also as demonstrated by Nano Dimension Ltd.'s success in digital manufacturing of PCB prototypes. The TINKER project, along with our extensive work with industrial customers in the automotive, glass, medical and solar industries, is the highest vote of confidence in our technology and products.”



PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

