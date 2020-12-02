New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Display Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166446/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on rugged display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduced TCO and Constant innovation in rugged handheld devices. In addition, Reduced TCO is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rugged display market analysis includes application segment, and geographical landscapes



The rugged display market is segmented as below:

By Application

• GDA

• Industrial

• Commercial



By Ruggedness

• Extremely rugged display

• Thin rugged display

• Ultra-HD rugged display



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for rugged displays due to regulatory standards as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged display market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rugged display market covers the following areas:

• Rugged display market sizing

• Rugged display market forecast

• Rugged display market industry analysis





