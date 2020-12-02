OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm headquartered in Kansas City, is proud to announce it has opened its 42nd office location in Salt Lake City, Utah. Establishing a presence in Salt Lake City broadens the firm’s presence in the West Central region and allows the firm to bring custom wealth advice to a diverse set of local clients.



This marks the 26th state that Mariner Wealth Advisors has established a presence in; a testament to the firm’s commitment to expanding its services nationally. While this represents the inaugural office in the state of Utah, Mariner Wealth Advisors, a firm ranked by Barron’s as a top five RIA the last five years1, has already built deep relationships in the surrounding states of Arizona and Colorado.

As the geographical footprint of the firm expands, the proximity to The University of Utah provides great opportunity for Mariner Wealth Advisors to continue to service the needs of professionals within academia. Many of the firm’s advisors have extensive experience with this niche client base and work closely with professionals from renowned universities across the country.

Mark Dickamore, senior wealth advisor, opened the new office under the guidance of Eddie Dulin, managing director of the firm’s Scottsdale location. Dickamore specializes in customizing wealth management solutions for clients, integrating trust services and estate planning, personal insurance solutions and retirement planning, and servicing the niche client base of academia professionals. He brings 16 years of experience in assisting high-net-worth individuals.

“I am thrilled to open Mariner Wealth Advisors’ Salt Lake City office and forge connections with individuals and families in this region,” said Dickamore. “We saw a growing demand for a 360° approach to the unique wealth management needs of local Salt Lake City clients and are eager to share our integrated and personalized knowledge to help them navigate their financial futures.”

“I am proud of the growth milestones our firm has continued to achieve, as we expand into the West Central territory and stake a presence in a new state,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “I believe our growth is a direct result of the exceptional client-first service and advice our people provide. As we continue to hear the call for comprehensive services including tax planning, investment management, personal insurance solutions, and trust and estate planning, we will expand our presence into areas where clients need us the most. I look forward to seeing the Salt Lake City office thrive.”

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that’s flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we’re committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We’ve built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients’ lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $35 billion in assets under advisement (as of 9/30/20).

1Barron’s awarded the 2020 #5, 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms ranking to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018), 50 (2019) and 100 (2020). Barron’s publishes these lists based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. Registration of an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of training or skill.

