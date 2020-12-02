MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the payment technology partner of thriving brands, is proud to announce a deal with Wplay, a pioneer of online gaming in Latin America. Nuvei will provide the acquiring platform and technology to power Wplay’s Colombian payment operations and further fuel its expansion throughout Latin America.



Accountable for almost half of all online gaming revenue in Colombia, Wplay has integrated Nuvei’s Cashier. Providing access to more than 450 alternative payment methods, it enables Wplay to offer the options most popular with local gamers and bolster player acquisition and retention with faster, seamless payouts, while providing a frictionless user experience. The integration also allows Wplay to benefit from the Company’s value-added services, including fraud prevention and risk management solutions, through a single connection.

Wplay offers a wide range of betting services on its platform, including casino games, wagers on world events, and a sportsbook of more than 50 traditional sports. As a result of the agreement, users of these diverse services will be depositing and withdrawing their funds through Cashier, a product which reflects Nuvei's extensive experience in the iGaming industry worldwide. In addition to Visa and Mastercard, users can take advantage of the Company’s wide portfolio of alternative methods that include PSE, Efecty, Baloto. Wplay users will also benefit from the Company’s real-time payout functionality for instant funding.

“Nuvei’s Cashier has proven to convert more, increase acceptance rates, while streamlining deposits and payouts. By accepting local debit and credit cards, plus local alternative payment options, Wplay can provide its users simple access to their preferred payment method," said Yuval Ziv, Nuvei's managing director of digital payments. “Further, our integrated risk management solutions and embedded eKYC features for quick player onboarding allow Wplay to maximize revenue while minimizing potential fraud.”

The global online regulated gambling market has experienced a significant surge in recent years, growing at a rate of more than ten percent annually. Operators in Latin America particularly are seeing rapid growth in volumes, with KPMG research reporting that the segment is already worth over US $2.1 billion. Nuvei’s robust platform and industry expertise were key factors as Wplay prepares to further capitalize on the explosive growth of the segment throughout Latin America.

"This agreement with Nuvei will help us maintain the security and ease-of-use of our platform as we scale, upholding the level of service that our customers have come to expect," said Julio César Tamayo, president of Wplay. "Now that we're working with a globally-recognized payment partner that can also tailor its service to the needs of our local marketplace, we feel more confident than ever about the future."

Founded in 2017, Wplay was the first company to receive a license from Colombia's gaming regulator Coljuegos, and today it boasts more than 1,600,000 users in that country – almost half of the entire market. With 7,000 points of sale throughout Colombia, and sponsorship deals with eight Liga Águila football teams and the national Olympic team, the company’s brand is recognized by 35 million sports fans nationwide.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports over 450 local and alternative payment methods and 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

About Wplay

WPlay.co is a company from the sector of chance and luck games that arises from the vision of the corporate group AQUILA GLOBAL GROUP S.A.S. It is the first company in Colombia to obtain authorization from Coljuegos with contract No C1422 of 2017 for the operation of Internet sports betting. It is a 100% Colombian enterprise, with people and companies that have been in this sector for more than 20 years and today they seek to contribute to the consolidation of internet betting in Colombia.

