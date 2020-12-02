CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North is pleased to announce the appointment of Matieu Plamondon to the role of Vice-President, Charters and Business Development, effective January 4, 2021. Matieu will be based in Calgary, Alberta and lead Canadian North’s industry-leading charter operations.

Matieu joins Canadian North with widely-respected industry experience, having been named to the Wings Magazine Top 20 under 40 list in 2017. He has most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd., a Calgary-based aerospace technology company. He has also served as Vice-President, Operations & Customer Fulfillment and Senior Operations Manager for Flyht.

Prior to joining Flyht, Matieu worked for Canadian North’s legacy airline, First Air, for eight years, advancing to the role of Director, Operational Control Centre. He has also worked in management positions for Navtech Systems Inc. and Pem Air Ltd. /Trillium Air Inc., has an MMBA from McGill University, has trained as an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer and is a licensed pilot.

Canadian North has earned its reputation for providing safe, reliable, flexible and cost-effective ‘Fly Anywhere’ charter flight services to major resource sector clients, government agencies, sports teams, tour operators, cruise lines and other large groups. It operates thousands of flights on behalf of its clients each year throughout Canada, the United States and beyond, with its own dedicated charter bases and maintenance facilities in Calgary and Edmonton and the ability to operate from a huge range of urban and remote airports and aerodromes. Canadian North also provides essential passenger and cargo services to communities in Nunavut, Nunavik and the Northwest Territories from its southern gateways of Ottawa, Montréal and Edmonton, with major operational hubs in Iqaluit, Yellowknife and Cambridge Bay.

“Canadian North is extremely proud of the safe and innovative charter services we provide to an incredible array of Canadian businesses and organizations,” said Chris Avery, President and CEO of Canadian North. “We look forward to welcoming Matieu to this new role, where he will lead our Charters team in providing exceptional service and care to all of our customers while continuing to grow this important part of our company.”

About Canadian North:

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada’s North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and helpful customer service. It operates to 26 destinations within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, from its southern gateways of Ottawa, Montréal and Edmonton, with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737 and ATR 42 aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and other large groups. Canadian North is wholly-owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

