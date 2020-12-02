SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“The convergence of OT and IT is changing the way many organizations do business and is also opening up new security risks. It is essential that OT organizations implement security-driven networking solutions that deliver secure, reliable connectivity even in remote and harsh environments. The FortiGate Rugged 60F platform delivers Secure SD-WAN to enable OT system owners to confidently embrace digital innovation while sustaining safe and continuous operations. This news continues Fortinet’s commitment to making Secure SD-WAN available for all network edges and verticals.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate Rugged 60F and FortiGate Rugged 60F with built-in LTE next-generation firewalls, the industry’s first secure SD-WAN appliances certified to perform in operational technology (OT) environments. Built for non-environmentally controlled sites, these new ruggedized versions of the FortiGate platform enable the easy deployment of Fortinet’s industry leading Secure SD-WAN solution in locations never before possible for OT organizations in industries such as utilities and energy, manufacturing, and transportation.

OT Networks Require Specialized Solutions

Fundamental shifts are occurring in the way operational environments generate and collect data. In industries like manufacturing, power and utilities, oil and gas and other critical infrastructure, their distributed locations have traditionally relied on expensive leased lines or MPLS circuits to provide secure, reliable communications. SD-WAN has emerged as a modern solution for OT organizations to realize better user experience, simplified management and lower total cost of ownership, but adopting this technology requires a solution that meets the specific needs of OT environments, including space, power, security, and environmental requirements.

Fortinet Takes SD-WAN Where It’s Never Gone Before

To address the unique concerns of OT organizations, Fortinet is releasing the FortiGate Rugged 60F and FortiGate Rugged 60F with built-in LTE, ruggedized versions of the FortiGate 60 series – the fastest, most powerful desktop Secure SD-WAN appliance and best-selling next-generation firewall with over 1.65 million units sold worldwide. The FortiGate Rugged 60F platform is a first-of-its-kind appliance that delivers the following features to support OT environments in safely and securely deploying SD-WAN:

Small Footprint : The FortiGate Rugged 60F combines industry-leading SD-WAN, advanced routing and next-generation firewall security in a single, compact form factor, enabling it to be deployed in space-sensitive environments. This has the additional benefit of reducing costs and simplifying operations for network analysts.

: The FortiGate Rugged 60F combines industry-leading SD-WAN, advanced routing and next-generation firewall security in a single, compact form factor, enabling it to be deployed in space-sensitive environments. This has the additional benefit of reducing costs and simplifying operations for network analysts. Flexible M ounting and Power : The FortiGate Rugged 60F is designed specifically for deployment in smaller OT sites that require different mounting and power options than found in traditional IT wiring closets.

: The FortiGate Rugged 60F is designed specifically for deployment in smaller OT sites that require different mounting and power options than found in traditional IT wiring closets. Built Tough : The FortiGate Rugged 60F is specifically designed to function in harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, electromagnetic interference, high moisture, and extreme or constant vibration.

: The FortiGate Rugged 60F is specifically designed to function in harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, electromagnetic interference, high moisture, and extreme or constant vibration. Built-in LTE connectivity: For remote locations, the FortiGate Rugged 60F comes with an option for built-in LTE to provide an additional WAN connectivity option as well as easier deployment and operation.

Fortinet Delivers Industry Leading Performance for OT

In addition to being the only Secure SD-WAN appliance certified for operational technology environments, the FortiGate Rugged 60F platform delivers the industry’s highest security and networking performance. Powered by Fortinet’s patented SOC4 SD-WAN ASIC, the FortiGate Rugged 60F platform delivers low-latency protection, including SSL decryption, and higher IPsec VPN scale on top of integrated SD-WAN capabilities that are all managed by Fortinet’s intuitive SD-WAN orchestrator. Fortinet’s solution is also backed by industry validation. Fortinet has been named a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls1 and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2. Fortinet’s newest ruggedized appliances are also backed by 20 years of industry experience delivering solutions that fit the unique needs, requirements, and constraints of operational technology environments.

Security-driven Networking for Operational Technology

Fortinet delivers a Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN, converging networking and security into a unified Secure SD-WAN solution with centralized orchestration. Combined with the Fortinet Security Fabric, this gives customers one solution that covers the entire converged IT-OT network to close OT security gaps, deliver full visibility, and provide simplified management. The entire FortiGate product line delivers cybersecurity control and visibility into OT networks, with today’s announcement of a ruggedized version extending these capabilities to allow deployments on oil rigs, electrical substations, assembly lines, maritime cargos, and other harsh environmental conditions.

Supporting Quote

“We cannot allow an operational error or an external attack, because we have people working all the time, 24×7. The implementation of a security solution in our critical infrastructure, such as Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, has become essential.”

– Andrés Koper, Plant Maintenance Manager, Sullair Argentina

“Operational Technology customers require secure solutions for their digital innovation initiatives. Schneider Electric’s Cybersecurity Services group delivers solutions with technology that best fits our customers’ needs. Partnering with Fortinet enables us to help our OT customers safely deploy SD-WAN with all-in-one secure solutions that reduce operating costs and simplify management.”

-Jay Abdallah, VP Cybersecurity Services, Schneider Electric

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

