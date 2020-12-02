Irvine, Calif, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that Cheryl Blake has been promoted to vice president, global client success for Appriss Retail from her role as the company’s vice president of case and audit systems and traditional EBR. This new role unifies the multiple client services teams that span Appriss Retail’s acquisitions of The Retail Equation, Sysrepublic, LP Software, and Verisk Retail. In fact, Cheryl joined Appriss Retail when the company acquired Verisk Retail in 2019.

“While we have always provided exceptional product-level service, we owe our clients a single point of contact regardless of the application they are using or the corner of the globe they call home,” said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. “Cheryl is an outstanding leader; she has the customer-facing experience and skills necessary to fulfill this new role. I am calling on her to develop new processes for interactions with clients.”

Holding a degree in criminal justice, Cheryl started her career as a store detective in Detroit, Michigan. She progressed through increasingly responsible positions at multiple retailers including Lord & Taylor, Toys R Us/Kids R Us, Caldor, Funcoland, and GameStop. Later, she used that experience to enhance solution development, implementation, and support at Aspect Loss Prevention, an exception-based reporting solution later acquired by Verisk Retail.

Cheryl will be based in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA office and will oversee client services worldwide.

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

