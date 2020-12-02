NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today globally unveiled an enhanced ECS Connection Manager, delivering storage protocol-aware Layer 7 load balancing and data traffic management optimized for Dell EMC ECS deployments across a variety of private cloud architectures.
Organizations globally are challenged with delivering the same efficiency, scale and economics of public cloud in their own private cloud infrastructure. Privacy requirements, compliance and geo-political factors can force many enterprises to rely on the control of on-premises infrastructure for certain key services. With Dell EMC ECS, customers can easily provide globally distributed object storage services like S3 to drive modernization of applications and achieve analytics capabilities previously only possible in public cloud.
As part of Dell Extended Technologies Complete (ETC) and long-standing collaboration between Kemp and Dell Technologies, the ECS Connection Manager was developed to provide object storage high availability, resilience and traffic flow optimization while continuously maintaining enterprise-wide security posture and departmental segmentation to data. Some of the world’s largest pharmaceuticals, logistics companies and defense agencies are already leveraging the combination of Dell ECS with the Kemp ECS Connection Manager to maximize object storage efficiency.
The ECS Connection Manager provides native S3 protocol intelligence that supports multi-virtual data center “XOR” operations, equaling reduced network routing costs and faster response time to read operations. New Quality-of-Service (QoS) management provides granular rate limiting to prioritize critical workloads and prevent request storms. Certified IPv6 support and built-in IPv6-to-IPv4 gateway translation simplifies the publishing of ECS services in hybrid environments while SSL acceleration improves performance without sacrificing the requirement for end-to-end encryption.
Key Dell EMC ECS + Kemp ECS Connection Manager Capabilities
“Dell Technologies continues to work closely with Kemp,” said Peter Melerud, chief strategy officer and co-founder at Kemp. “We’re excited about the ongoing growth in the object storage market and the opportunity to collaborate with Dell Technologies to deliver joint customer value on unstructured data solutions projects.”
Availability
The Kemp ECS Connection Manager is available globally direct through Dell Technologies, and more information about the ECS Connection Manager can be found at https://kemp.ax/ecs-connection-manager/.
Resources
About Kemp
Kemp powers the always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers need to succeed. Kemp has redefined load balancing and application delivery control (ADC) by providing more simplified deployments, more flexible licensing, and world-class technical support. Kemp is the world’s most-popular virtual load balancer with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.
Media Contact:
Aoife Malone / Kemp Technologies / amalone@kemp.ax
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83433bb-9255-45fa-a584-311ecb74bf1a.
Kemp
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Kemp ECS Connection Manager Optimizes Enterprise Object Storage
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2012x583_HRZ_Grey+Yellow_HR.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: