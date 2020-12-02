TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnet, a not-for-profit social innovation platform that connects Canadians to opportunities, is helping employers and students find their perfect match. Magnet is one of the partners facilitating the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program (SWPP), which subsidizes work-integrated learning for post-secondary students in small to medium-sized businesses across Canada, including in Ontario.



As part of Canada’s economic recovery and to stay competitive in the wake of COVID-19, businesses will need talent with practical experience and future-relevant skills. According to The Conference Board of Canada, one of the most promising ways to do this is by expanding access to work-integrated learning. SWPP provides an opportunity for employers to access early talent while offsetting costs, and for students to gain paid work experience in relevant fields.

Through Outcome Campus Connect , created in partnership with Orbis Communications, Magnet facilitates connections to a broad range of placement programs across all sectors and fields of study. Students with a Co-op or other work-integrated learning components in their study plan can use Outcome Campus Connect to find an opportunity for paid work experience, giving them a unique advantage upon graduation.

“Our goal is to support both students looking for meaningful experiential learning opportunities and employers in finding the right talent,” says Mark Patterson, Executive Director, Magnet. “The wage subsidy available through our partnership with SWPP is the additional benefit they need right now.”

Through Magnet and Outcome Campus Connect, employers can register, get pre-approved for funding, and post a job. With Outcome Campus Connect postings, employers can reach students at university and college job boards across Canada and can target specific schools, programs, and geographic regions. Funded by the Government of Canada, SWPP allows eligible employers to be reimbursed for up to 75% of wages (to a maximum of $7,500) for each placement.

“A strong economic recovery depends on our students and youth being able to get the right education, training and work experience,” says Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough. “Partners like Magnet who will be working with employers across Canada, including in Ontario, to provide post-secondary students with meaningful placement opportunities will go a long way in ensuring students are ready and confident to kick start their career upon graduation. The Government of Canada is proud to be able to support major projects like this one through the Student Work Placement Program.”

Placements can be full or part time. Magnet has 1,500 placements reserved for employers in Canada’s healthcare sector.

