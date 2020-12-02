Denver, CO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that it has added David Chessler and his family office of Chessler Holdings as a strategic investment group. In addition to a significant capital investment in the Company, Mr. Chessler will also assist Pure Harvest’s CEO Matt Gregarek in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, deal structuring and future capital raises.



Mr. Chessler is a dynamic and innovative leader with creative investing skills and has a history of entrepreneurship, turn-around successes and value-added investment in small to mid-cap companies. He began his career as an entrepreneur in 1994, founding ParView, one of the very first telematics companies providing remote monitoring and GPS-based asset tracking, and which resulted in a successful exit, selling to Ingersoll-Rand. Since leaving ParView in 2002, Mr. Chessler has invested in a wide variety of industries, ranging from technology to connected kiosks to media and content delivery. Mr. Chessler currently sits on over a dozen board of directors and serves as the managing director of Jordyn Holdings, Chessler Holdings, and Great White Shark Opportunity Fund specializing in growth capital investments, asset-based lending and distressed assets.

“I could not be more pleased to add David Chessler to Pure Harvest,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “He’s truly the most creative deal maker I know. David brings a unique set of skills to Pure Harvest that will help us in our next phase of growth.”

“It is a privilege and opportunity to join the team at Pure Harvest,” stated David Chessler. “I am very discerning as to where I place my time and capital. Pure Harvest and Matt Gregarek provide both the management experience and the tremendous potential in quickly going vertical that is requisite for me.”

“Most importantly, I am eager to assist in the launch of a game changing, soon to be released, product that is guaranteed to disrupt the entire CBD industry. The product is patent pending and has a legal opinion that gives the company the ability to distribute the product nationwide,” added Chessler.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines for that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

