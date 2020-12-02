Arakelian to apply deep expertise developed during two decades of leadership at Nuance Communications and Merrill Lynch to deliver ENACOMM’s omnichannel voice and digital banking and payments solutions to more enterprise customers



TULSA, OK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Enterprise-level technology solutions expert Kenneth Arakelian has been tapped by ENACOMM to spearhead advancement of the company’s suite of FinTech products and services as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, ENACOMM today announced. A provider of affordable, data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency, ENACOMM has been empowering banks, credit unions, and credit card and payment companies with transformational technologies for nearly 35 years.

Arakelian brings more than 20 years of hands-on experience in designing, architecting, bringing to market, and supporting business solutions for enterprise customers. Most recently, he headed the Innovations Group at Nuance Communications, where he worked since 2010. Prior to his career at Nuance, Arakelian managed the Contact Center Engineering group at Merrill Lynch.

“ENACOMM is fortunate to have a highly talented leader like Ken with extensive experience in software engineering and product design join our team,” said Michael Boukadakis, ENACOMM Chairman & CEO. “We’re confident in his strategic vision for the expansion of ENACOMM’s next-generation banking and payments technologies to new enterprise-level customers and are excited for what the future holds.”

As SVP and Chief Product Officer, Arakelian will scale ENACOMM’s intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) system for deployment by major banks with numerous branches. He’ll also expand ENACOMM’s Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA) for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven conversational voice banking, Fraud Control Module and AI-enhanced chatbots and mobile voicebots to meet the needs of additional enterprise-level customers.

“Ken’s innovative spirit, acute focus and proven track record of advancing customer experience strategies, products, and technologies will undoubtedly bolster ENACOMM’s already relentless customer-driven mission of enabling competitive parity for America’s enterprise and community banks, credit unions, credit card and payment companies,” commented Shawn Hughes, ENACOMM’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Arakelian added, “I’m eager to expand the reach of ENACOMM’s advanced, interoperable technologies, multiplying the number of financial institution customers who will benefit from a user-friendly, secure banking experience. The fact that ENACOMM already built a ‘digital gateway’ with open APIs that can talk to any core means the possibilities are endless. I’m proud to be part of an organization that’s tech-forward and supports open banking.”

To learn more about ENACOMM's FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies. ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud.” The company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

