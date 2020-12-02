NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of the DV Publisher Suite, providing the measurement, insights and tools digital publishers need to improve ad delivery, assess inventory quality and maximize yield.



For publishers, generating revenue has never been more complex. Today’s demand-side landscape consists of thousands of potential buyers, each with their own unique requirements, transacting through dozens of intermediary buying platforms. Each partner generates an incredible volume of quality, performance and delivery data related to a publisher's inventory.

This complexity creates a host of challenges, with publishers having to manually aggregate, normalize, and reconcile the many data sets related to inventory performance and revenue — an error-prone, resource intensive process. There is also a lack of transparency into the impact of media quality data, impeding publishers’ ability to meet advertiser KPIs and achieve full inventory potential. In addition, publishers are often placed in a reactive position, leading to lost revenue and friction with buyers when performance issues are not uncovered in a timely manner.

The DV Publisher Suite addresses these challenges — and was designed to reduce the administrative overhead required to manage third-party revenue and measurement data, empower publishers through actionable inventory insights, and automate proactive optimization with tools that identify and resolve delivery issues. These functions are combined across all of a publisher’s inventory — whether direct-sold or programmatic, empowering publishers to streamline operations and maximize revenue.

“Publishers deserve to be compensated for the quality content and programming they create, and audiences they garner,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “The DV Publisher Suite provides the measurement, insights and tools to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance — all with the goal of boosting yield.”

The DV Publisher Suite offers:

Unified Analytics — Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards.

— Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards. Campaign Delivery Insights — Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on pacing, discrepancies and more.

— Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on pacing, discrepancies and more. Media Quality Insights and Automation — Generate new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand safety data.

— Generate new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand safety data. Industry Benchmarks — Get actionable insights for yield optimization by comparing inventory performance with industry benchmarks.

— Get actionable insights for yield optimization by comparing inventory performance with industry benchmarks. Video Delivery Automation — Speed up load times, avoid missed impressions, improve user experience and maximize yield from valuable video inventory.



At launch, publishers using the DV Publisher Suite include Hearst, Meredith, Healthline, TechTarget, Univision, Comcast, Mashable, Remedy Health Media, among others.

"DV Publisher Suite will provide granular, real-time brand safety insights across all of our inventory beyond the scope of keywords that an advertiser flags,” said Tara Nanda, Senior Manager, Business Intelligence of ESSENCE. “We are excited to use these tools to maximize inventory value across display and video and ensure we are meeting advertiser expectations."

To learn more about DV Publisher Suite, email publishers@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

