AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information governance and records management software leader FileTrail today announced Nelson Mullins, an 800-attorney Am Law 100 firm, has successfully completed disposition of 1.5 million electronic documents using FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite). Nelson Mullins, a NetDocuments user since 2010, used FileTrail GPS Policy Manager to conduct a thorough review of its electronic documents.



“Timely disposition of electronic records is a critical task that many firms haven’t prioritized enough, in part because of the effort required. At Nelson Mullins, we decided to take disposition of information assets in our DMS head-on, with an eye to reducing ongoing costs and risks associated with keeping records longer than needed,” says David Worth, CIO, Nelson Mullins.

The close integration between FileTrail GPS and NetDocuments enabled Nelson Mullins to automatically identify documents due for disposition based on client matter numbers and their associated retention schedules. Automated workflows managed via FileTrail GPS Policy Manager made the review, approval and disposition process fast and efficient.

“The entire review process went very smoothly. Our partners appreciated how easy it was for them to review and approve documents for disposition and escalate decisions requiring further consideration,” adds Worth. “The transparency and intuitiveness of FileTrail GPS, the visibility it provides across all electronic and physical information repositories and the fact that it automatically captures a record of all activity and approvals make it an extremely valuable tool for any organization that is serious about information governance, compliance and long-term cost control.”

Moving forward, Nelson Mullins will use FileTrail GPS to manage annual reviews of electronic documents according to the firm’s retention schedules, as well as any retention periods specified by clients in their outside counsel guidelines. The firm plans to follow up with review and disposition of aging documents in other information repositories including file shares and its IP database.

“Ensuring that electronic records are disposed of in a timely manner is essential to maintaining security, confidentiality and data protection. We’re thrilled to be working with IT and information governance leaders at forward-thinking firms like Nelson Mullins to help reduce risks and costs by automating the disposition process,” says FileTrail president Darrell Mervau.

Nelson Mullins has used FileTrail GPS Records Manager to manage its physical records since 2017, expanding its FileTrail system to include FileTrail GPS Policy Manager in 2019.

