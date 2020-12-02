What do you call a band that wears its Outlaw Country and Classic Country & Western influences on its sleeve with dashes of ‘80s Alternative, rock and good time bar-band thrown into the mix? In this case you call them Nineteen Hand Horse, a band that’s anything but a one-trick pony. Nineteen Hand Horse brings a rich pedigree to its debut album, Revel, out now.

What do you call a band that wears its Outlaw Country and Classic Country & Western influences on its sleeve with dashes of ‘80s Alternative, rock and good time bar-band thrown into the mix? In this case you call them Nineteen Hand Horse, a band that’s anything but a one-trick pony. Nineteen Hand Horse brings a rich pedigree to its debut album, Revel, out now.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do you call a band that wears its Outlaw Country and Classic Country & Western influences on its sleeve with dashes of ‘80s Alternative, rock and good time bar-band thrown into the mix? In this case you call them Nineteen Hand Horse, a band that’s anything but a one-trick pony. Nineteen Hand Horse brings a rich pedigree to its debut album, Revel, out now available for download/purchase here .



Northern California-based Nineteen Hand Horse brings authenticity, country soul and wealth of experience to Revel, along with the unique male/female singer/songwriter partnership of Nathalie Archangel and Mark Anthony Montijo, a pair that harkens back to the glory days of George and Tammy, Johnny and June, and Dolly and Porter.

Revel is Nineteen Hand Horse’s debut album, but the band are no strangers to the music industry. Nathalie spent the formative years of her music career recording well-received but under-promoted pop albums for Columbia and MCA including having recorded and released duets Frankie Valli and Howard Jones. Mark grew up on a horse ranch a stone’s throw from Spade Cooley’s old place near Willow Springs, CA, where the sounds of Bakersfield on AM country radio were as abundant as sage brush, keggers and hot desert nights. Moving to Los Angeles, Mark formed a power trio called Dogs on Fire that landed Duran Duran’s coveted opening-act slot at the Los Angeles Forum. Mark and Nathalie met, fell in love and were married in 1995.

In 2009, Nineteen Hand Horse was formed when Nathalie and Mark met Mark “Lemonade” Monroe, an Ohio native and harmonica/woodwinds player who has accompanied Loretta Lynn, Jerry Reed, and Shania Twain. The new band’s very first rehearsal consisted of working out the harmonies to the Sons of the Pioneers’ classic “Tumblin’ Tumbleweeds.”

In time, they added to their makeshift posse some wonderful, like-minded, Bay Area musicians, among them drummer/singer Lowell Stevenson, bass player Ralph Ruiz and guitarist Brad Sears, who owns and operates Consumer Music, the shop/conservatory/studio trifecta where Revel was recorded between 2018 and ‘20 with the assistance of engineer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist James “Jae-E” Early.

With James’ addition to the lineup, Nineteen Hand Horse — 19HH to their friends — is complete.

Revel’s 10 tracks reveal the rich history of the band, a sound that’s all their own and some of the sharpest, clever lyrics out there today. Standout tracks include the title track, The Withering Romance of Trains (which may include the first mention of a Tesla in a country song) and Better as a Goddess (Than a Lover).

Renowned locally for their strong live performances, Nineteen Hand Horse have shared their influences to the joy of fans for over a decade. They are recognized as one of the only groups to preserve the traditions of both outlaw country and country & western, while infusing some incredible music influences outside of those genres, which is no easy task.

Leading up to the pandemic, Nineteen Hand Horse was gearing up for a major rollout of their album and a tour. According to Mark, “We’ve been ready to perform our songs, which tell the kind of stories that resonate with real life angst and joys.”

Nathalie added, “Just as you can taste the love in food when it is prepared with attentiveness and loving care; the same holds true with music. We are proud of Revel and we hope you are nourished by the honesty, the playfulness, and the love contained within.”

A spokesperson for the group commented, “When the band first decided, two years ago, to put together an album, the original thought was to capture their live magic on an album. Once in the studio however, the magic and chemistry went beyond what they were doing live, in an alchemical kind of way. With Revel, they have an exciting album that 2021 is very ready to embrace!”

Nineteen Hand Horse was born from the joy they felt when they played together, and the driving need of all performers who believe enough in the experience and stories of their songs to want to share them with others.

For more information about Nineteen Hand Horse and Revel visit their website , follow them on Facebook , Instagram (@nineteenhandhorse) and Twitter (@19handhorse) .

For additional Information:

Paul Wilke Sue Jereczek paul@uprightcomms.com info@nineteenhandhorse.com +1-415-215-8750 +1-925-550-9436

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce0d6cb-cbcc-43a1-9a80-4318b1b57442