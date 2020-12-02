Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move toward continued growth and expansion of its commercial construction and infrastructure business in Texas, BrandSafway is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Big City Access, effective Dec. 1, 2020.



“BrandSafway is committed to becoming the number one total access solutions provider in metro areas around the country, and this acquisition demonstrates that commitment,” said Art Eunson, president of BrandSafway’s Metro and Infrastructure Division. “By combining Big City Access with BrandSafway’s commercial operation in Texas, we will become the largest and most experienced premier commercial access provider in Texas, going to market as Big City Access by BrandSafway.”



Founded in 2002, Big City Access is a premier, privately owned provider of superior access and scaffolding in the Texas commercial construction market with approximately 160 employees. Headquartered in Houston, with additional locations in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Big City Access has worked with area builders, contractors, construction managers and developers to provide safe and efficient solutions for projects of every size and scope. Big City Access offers supported scaffold, shoring, mast climbers, transport platforms, and a range of hoists and suspended platforms, which can be custom engineered for any job. The company also provides safety equipment and training.



“Big City Access has an outstanding reputation and brings more than 18 years of technologically advanced commercial access experience to BrandSafway in Texas,” said Mike Krach, regional vice president of BrandSafway’s Metro and Infrastructure Division. “By leveraging the assets and expertise of Big City Access, together with BrandSafway’s, we can deliver a full suite of access and scaffolding, forming and shoring, and safety equipment and training to the commercial and infrastructure markets throughout the Texas region.”



Both BrandSafway and Big City Access customers will now be able to take advantage of a wider range of products and services. “This is an exciting opportunity for both our customers and our employees,” said Barbara Roberts, president and CEO of Big City Access. “By joining the leading access and industrial services company in North America, we can further grow our business and provide an enhanced level of service to our customers.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

# # #

Attachment

Karla Cuculi BrandSafway 262-523-6580 KCuculi@BrandSafway.com