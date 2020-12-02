Portland, OR, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waste management equipment market was pegged at $45.75 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $55.63 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in urban population, increase in the amount of waste generation, strict government regulations drive the growth of the global waste management equipment market. In addition, increase in environmental awareness toward industrial waste recycling supplements the market growth. However, high installation investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, high potential in the developing countries would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (211 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7549

Covid-19 scenario:

Several companies in the industry have temporarily closed their businesses to curb the spread of infection.

The lockdown across several countries has disturbed supply chain of waste management equipment across the globe.

The lack raw materials and shortage of workforce have affected the manufacturing of waste management equipment.

The global waste management equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, waste type, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into waste disposal equipment and waste recycling & sorting equipment. The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Waste Management Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7549?reqfor=covid

On the basis of waste type, the market is categorized into hazardous and non-hazardous. Based on application, the market is classified into industrial waste, municipal waste, and others. The municipal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. However, the industrial segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global waste management equipment market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

The global waste management equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc, Dover Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd., Shred-Tech Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, CP Manufacturing, Inc., Wastequip, LLC., and McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.

Make Purchase Report Enquiry Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7549

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount)

Automated waste collection system market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Waste-Derived Biogas Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Nuclear Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

World Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Nuclear Waste Recycling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com