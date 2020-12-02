New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mold Release Agents Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166325/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for ABS, TCS, or ESP control unit of the vehicle that individually controls the brake and technical advancement of wheel speed sensors. In addition, demand from the construction and automotive industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mold release agents market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The mold release agents market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Water-based

• Solvent-based



By Application

• Die casting

• Rubber

• Concrete

• Plastics

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the mold release agents market growth during the next few years.



