Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market to Reach $168.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat Pump Water Heater estimated at US$88.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Air-To-Water Heat Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$123.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground Source Heat Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Heat Pump Water Heater market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A. O. Smith Corporation

ait-deutschland GmbH

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

GE Appliances

GREE, Inc.

Guangdong Tongyi Heat Pump Science and Technology corp.

Hayward Industries Inc.

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NIBE Industrier AB

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Plc

Stiebel Eltron

Thermia AB

Toshiba Heat Pumps

Viessmann Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.



