The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the biodegradable plastics market.
The technology in biodegradable plastics have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional petroleum based to advanced bio based plastics. The rising wave of new technologies, such as bio-based and oxo-degradable plastics are creating significant potential in packaging, pharmaceutical, and agriculture applications, to reduce VOC emission, and plastic waste.
In biodegradable plastics market, various technologies, such as oxo-degradable technology, bioplastics or bio-based plastics, and biodegradable plastics from biosphere are used in the packaging, agriculture and horticulture, pharmaceutical, sports and leisure, automotive, construction, and textile applications.
Increasing use of biodegradable plastics in packaging, agriculture, and automotive applications, stringent government regulations, and rising awareness about plastic waste are creating new opportunities for various biodegradable plastics technologies.
Some of the biodegradable plastics companies profiled in this report include NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, and Toray Industries
This report answers the following 9 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape
2.1. Technology Background and Evolution
2.2. Technology and Application Mapping
2.3. Supply Chain
3. Technology Readiness
3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Biodegradable Plastics Technologies
3.3. Competitive Intensity
3.4. Regulatory Compliance
4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024
4.1. Biodegradable Plastics Opportunity
4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)
4.2.1. Oxo-Degradable
4.2.2. Bioplastics or Bio-based Plastics
4.2.3. Biodegradable Plastics from Biosphere
4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments
4.3.1. Packaging
4.3.1.1. Oxo-Degradable
4.3.1.2. Bioplastics or Bio-based Plastics
4.3.1.3. Biodegradable Plastics from Biosphere
4.3.2. Agriculture and Horticulture
4.3.3. Pharmaceutical
4.3.4. Sports and Leisure
4.3.5. Automotive
4.3.6. Construction
4.3.7. Textile
5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region
5.1. Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region
5.2. North American Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.2.1. United States Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.2.2. Canadian Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.2.3. Mexican Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.3. European Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.3.1. The United Kingdom Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.3.2. German Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.3.3. French Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.4. APAC Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.4.1. Chinese Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.4.2. Japanese Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.4.3. Indian Biodegradable Plastics Market
5.4.4. South Korean Biodegradable Technology Market
5.5. ROW Biodegradable Plastics Market
6. Latest Development and Innovation in Biodegradable Plastics Technologies
7. Companies/Ecosystem
7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis
7.2. Market Share Analysis
7.3. Geographical Reach
8. Strategic Implications
8.1. Implications
8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Biodegradable Plastics Market by Technology
8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Biodegradable Plastics Market by Application
8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region
8.3. Emerging Trends in the Biodegradable Plastics Market
8.4. Disruption Potential
8.5. Strategic Analysis
8.5.1. New Product Development
8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Biodegradable Plastics Market
8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Biodegradable Plastics Market
9. Company Profiles of Leading Players
9.1. Faurecia
9.2. NatureWorks
9.3. BASF
9.4. Total Corbion PLA
9.5. Mitsubishi Chemical
9.6. Biome Bioplastics
9.7. Plantic Technologies
9.8. Bio-On
9.9. Danimer Scientific
9.10. Novamont
9.11. Toray Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3548u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
