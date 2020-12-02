Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Management Scorecard - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the key themes that are transforming the wealth management market right now, utilizing our thematic scoring methodology to identify which companies will do well in the market in the future - and the companies that will falter as a result of their lack of investment and focus in these key wealth management themes.



In this report, we score 60 of the world's leading wealth management companies against the 10 themes that are impacting their industry the most. Our resulting thematic engine helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in the wealth management sector over the next two years.



COVID-19 is a tough wake-up call for all players in the wealth space. Those that accelerate a long-awaited business transformation as a result will survive. Putting ever-changing customer needs at the top of their priority list will be the key to success in the post-crisis world.



Scope

COVID-19 is the biggest theme to affect wealth management right now.

DBS and Charles Schwab are the strongest incumbent players.

Betterment and Wealthsimple are the strongest new entrants.

Coronavirus is the theme that will have the biggest impact on the wealth management industry in the immediate future and will accelerate investments into other themes such as digitization, robo-advice, and cybersecurity.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the key wealth management themes for the next few years and learn how they will affect the market.

Understand which themes your institution can address (and how) to drive share price.

Understand which players are best positioned for success within critical themes and why.

Learn which players are under-invested in key themes and most vulnerable to disruption.

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION

Theme map

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT SECTOR



SECTOR PERFORMANCE



TOP 10 THEMES



SECTOR SCORECARD: WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



