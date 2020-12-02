New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Network Security Firewall Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Component and Deployment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953744/?utm_source=GNW

The Botnets enables hackers to get access into IOT devices such as smart watches, fire alarm etc.



In 2016, the leaked Mirai code created a highly effective horde of bots resulting in array of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.The development of such bots is compelling technology companies to implement network security measures in their systems, which is fueling the network security firewall market in APAC.



The rise in adoption of cloud infrastructure and bring your own device (BYOD) is among the other factors boosting the demand for network security firewall.The COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the APAC region.



China, having a massive number of cases, is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer as it trades highest number of manufacturing goods than any other country.

The cloud segment led the network security firewall market based on deployment type in 2018.The cloud-based deployment is different from the on-premises deployment software.



The company hosts the entire process and management of software within the organization in an on-premise environment, whereas, in the case of the cloud infrastructure, a third-party provider arranges and manages entire activities for the organization.Companies pay the third-party providers on the basis of their requirements and effectively scale up or down according to the requirement of the user, overall usage, and growth of the company.



The cloud-based uses exploit virtual technology to host the applications of organization offsite.Therefore, it is primarily adopted by small and medium enterprises.



It is feasible for organizations to plan their expansion at the global scale, as the cloud can be leveraged to have a greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort. However, the clouds infrastructure is more massive in size compared to the on-premises deployment, which provides seamless, on-demand scalability to the companies. The cloud deployment model is the best for organizations willing to accept analytics solutions but have low investment capabilities. The Cloud solutions allow companies to acquire the data with all their services, but on an low cost.

The overall APAC network security firewall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC network security firewall market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC network security firewall market. Adaptive Mobile Security; AMD Telecom S.A.; ANAM Technologies; Cellusys; Cisco Systems Inc., Inc.; Mobileum Inc.; Omobio (Pvt) Ltd; Openmind Networks; SAP SE; and Symsoft AB (Sinch) are among the main players operating in the market in APAC.

