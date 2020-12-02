MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, today announced that one of the nation’s largest health insurance providers selected KeyedIn Projects as the project portfolio management (PPM) solution for its project management office (PMO).



“KeyedIn was a great fit for this health insurance provider as it is undertaking a very large Agile transformation initiative, managed by a large core of project managers within the PMO,” said Tim Short, Chief Revenue Officer for KeyedIn. “Among other things, the health insurance provider was impressed with the balance KeyedIn strikes between usability and power. KeyedIn Project’s simple interface drives user adoption, while the top-down management capabilities enable the PMO to effectively prioritize and optimize its entire portfolio, or multiple portfolios.”



This U.S.-based insurer serves millions of members. Its PMO is responsible for the strategic planning and execution of projects across an $80M portfolio. As a non-profit, cost and value are imperatives for the organization, and its existing legacy PPM tool was not meeting the company’s needs. In particular, the outdated system lacked the usability to drive widespread adoption, which meant the team had little confidence in the PPM metrics and reports the system produced.



KeyedIn provides a comprehensive PPM solution for insurance providers, with these capabilities of key importance to those customers:

Skills tracking, and how those skills align with strategic initiatives

Demand management

Process integration

Project intake and approval processes

Tracking financial milestones



About KeyedIn

At KeyedIn, our mission is to make our customers more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390