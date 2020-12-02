SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re having a small gathering or celebrating with the people in your household this holiday season, Food Lion understands that saving money is important to all our customers. That’s why the grocer is highlighting ways to bundle up your savings to get the most for your holiday grocery dollars.
“We know that our customers are looking for ways to make every dollar count this holiday season,” said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty for Food Lion. “We are committed to ensuring our neighbors can nourish their families this holiday season while maximizing savings.”
Customers can bundle their savings by:
Customers can also visit www.foodlion.com to see additional ways to save and a holiday meal shopping guide.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
