SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Diamond Insurance Agencies, effective December 1, 2020. This acquisition supports Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Alberta and across Canada.



Diamond Insurance Agencies has one office located in Calgary, Alberta. Founded in 1998, their professional advisors provide residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm, and commercial insurance services.

“We’re very happy to be growing our network in Calgary with the addition of Diamond Insurance Agencies,” said Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance. “We’d like to welcome the Diamond team to the Westland family, and look forward to working with Kathy Mohacsi, Kona Nakamura, and their team of insurance experts.”

Mike Santiago, CPA, President of Santiago Consulting Inc., acted as exclusive divestiture advisor for Diamond Insurance on the transaction.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 150 locations and 1,600 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

