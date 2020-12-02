NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PIMCO Foundation has issued a $250,000 grant to Feeding America®. The grant will help the charity provide food to people affected by increased levels of hunger and food insecurity due to COVID-19 in the United States.



These funds will support immediate food distribution across various Southern U.S. states, many of which are experiencing greater demand from individuals seeking hunger relief, particularly in communities of color which have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.

The grant, which supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 - “Zero Hunger”, will also help Feeding America to strengthen their food-banking infrastructure across the country and increase distribution in underserved communities.

“COVID-19 has highlighted and exasperated societal inequities worldwide, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable,” said Emmanuel Roman, Chief Executive Officer of PIMCO and President of the PIMCO Foundation. “This grant supports some of the most affected communities in the United States, particularly communities of color, and ensures food gets to people who need it most.”

“Food banks across the country are experiencing an increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Feeding America continues to work closely with its members and partners to ensure that hunger relief continues during this crisis,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Partnering with the PIMCO Foundation will help build community partnerships and increase operational capacity - all critical components to creating lasting change in the communities we help serve.”

The PIMCO Foundation is also supporting the efforts of local community food banks in Orange County, Austin and New York. PIMCO is also a key partner of The Global Foodbanking Network which works to alleviate hunger internationally. The PIMCO Foundation has donated over $2.6 million in grants supporting food banks and community assistance programs around the world in 2020.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

About the PIMCO Foundation

At PIMCO, we understand both the opportunity and obligation to effect meaningful social change. Our focus on hunger and gender equality reflects our belief that these are fundamental issues critical to human development and sustainable worldwide economic growth. We donate to high performing non-profit partners to support critical on-the-ground services and innovative opportunities around the globe. We invest our time, skills and expertise to drive meaningful impact in the communities where we work and live. We aim to take leadership within our industry as thought leaders and strategic partners to create solutions and advocate for change. https://global.pimco.com/en-gbl/our-firm/purpose/foundation @PIMCOFoundation

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

