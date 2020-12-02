SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify , the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by out-of-home (OOH) and the gig economy, today announced a first-of-its-kind autonomous bot delivery campaign alongside partners Kiwibot , the robotics company providing affordable and accessible delivery service and Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, kicking off in San Jose and coming soon to Denver and Los Angeles.



Robotic delivery services can promise contactless delivery, a highly sought-after service under mandates of social distancing. With autonomous bots on the rise, Wrapify’s Boost provides these delivery operators with a brand-new transit media revenue stream with the ability to provide brand and agency clients robust attribution reporting, data visualization and multi-channel retargeting capabilities.

Gong has launched a campaign with Kiwibot on the streets of San Jose leveraging Boost by Wrapify ’s offline-to-online advertising for transit OOH. Complete with connecting the bot’s location data, Gong is able to create a targeted audience, extend the reach of their OOH ad placement and measure performance against custom conversion goals.

"We're always looking for ways to cut through the noise," explained Udi Ledergor, chief marketing officer at Gong. "We've partnered with the Wrapify team before to hijack conference traffic with innovative out-of-home advertising and we're excited to pilot their latest initiative with Kiwibot to explore new frontiers of engaging advertising for this new economy."

According to eMarketer, digital out-of-home ad spending will increase from $2.72 billion in 2020 to $3.84 billion in 2023. This campaign is a first-of-its-kind for autonomous bot delivery and of many other vehicle mediums for the Boost by Wrapify Platform.

“2020 became the year of identifying new opportunities for innovation and pushing boundaries,” said James Heller, CEO and co-founder of Wrapify. “No other ad tech company or platform encompasses all of the features that turn a fleet’s moving OOH ad placement into digital and physical retargeting with full attribution and measurement. We are creating a brand-new category of out-of-home, enabling bots to serve high-recall, street-level media that can be tracked and attributed.”

To learn more, please visit https://wrapify.com/boost/ .

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real time to measure performance.

280,000+ drivers in the U.S. use the Wrapify app to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at wrapify.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Roberts

Blast PR

alexis@blastpr.com

805-886-8511