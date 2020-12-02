Covina, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart weapons market accounted for US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 26.5 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%.
The report "Global Smart Weapons Market, By Product Type (Guided Rockets, Munitions, Precision Guided Firearms, Guided Projectiles, and Missiles), By Technology (Infrared, Laser, GPS, Radar, and Others (Optical, Satellite, Microcomputing, Wire-guided)), By Platform (Land, Air, and Naval), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
Request Sample Copy of this Business Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4144
Analyst View:
Increasing use of Precision Strike
The growing demand for smart weapons to carry out precision strike is the main factor driving the global smart weapons market growth. Further, increasing demand for precision and guided munitions and missiles to locate and destroy a target is also a growing demand for smart weapons. Precision weapons include the aspects of range, accuracy, striking, power, and probability, the combination making powerful warfare. The weapons explain the term of low-cost damages that results in the exclusive price defence systems.
Growing investment in research and development activities
Growing investment in research and development activities for developments in smart weapons is a factor expected to drive the growth of the global smart weapons market over the forecast period. Rising budgetary allocation by various governments for advanced and smart weapons is also expected to boost demand for smart weapons and drives growth of the target market over the forecast period.
Nevertheless, smart weapons have growing demand against terrorism which can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Weapons Market”, By Product Type (Guided Rockets, Munitions, Precision Guided Firearms, Guided Projectiles, and Missiles), By Technology (Infrared, Laser, GPS, Radar, and Others (Optical, Satellite, Microcomputing, Wire-guided)), By Platform (Land, Air, and Naval), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Ask for a Discount @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4144
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global smart weapons market accounted for US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 26.5 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% due to growing demand for smart weapons to carry out precision in the global smart weapons market growth. The market report has been segmented based on product type, technology, platform, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Smart-Weapons-Market-4144
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global smart weapons market includes General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., MBDA Incorporated, Textron Inc., L-3 Communications Limited, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Browse Related Reports:
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: