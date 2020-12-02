Dubai, UAE, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPocket offers a one-stop solution to buy, sell, receive, send, and store crypto. Users can expect highly secured multi-coin storage, fast cryptocurrency transactions, plus, thanks to features such as PocketSwap, Yield Farming and NFT storing, XPocket is much more than just another crypto wallet - it’s a decentralized app that can fulfill the needs of even the most demanding blockchain investors.



PocketSwap

PocketSwap is a Multi-Blockchain DEX (Decentralized Exchange), similar to the well-known platform, Uniswap, but unlike on Uniswap where you can swap between ERC-20 tokens only, PocketSwap offers cross chain swaps. Decentralized Exchanges are becoming increasingly popular as they enable anonymous transactions. and give traders full control of their funds while exposing traders to innovative DeFi tokens, which are usually not listed on centralized exchanges.

DEXs like Uniswap, however, have so far been quite problematic. Uniswap raised security concerns in the past with millions of dollars being stolen by hackers. In addition, user experience on Uniswap has been known to be quite tedious due to the reliability of a third party wallet application like MetaMask.

DeFi investors on Uniswap typically have to first buy bitcoin or other cryptocurrency on a centralized exchange (like Coinbase), exchange it to Ethereum, send ETH to the MetaMask wallet, connect it to Uniswap, and only then be able to make the purchase of their desired token. The process not only takes a lot of effort, but also time in which prices can display great volatility and cause the investment to no longer be profitable.

With XPocket, all the steps listed above are completed in one app. Users can instantly and effortlessly buy bitcoin or other cryptocurrency using a credit or debit card, and immediately exchange it to a DeFi token of your choice with the integrated DEX PocketSwap. Tokens are stored in the wallet automatically after purchase because the exchange app is also the wallet app.

One of the best features of PocketSwap are the low fees: the exchange fee is just 0.3%. Out of this number, 0.25% is divided between the liquidity providers proportionally to their share. The remaining 0.05% of the fee goes to the top 150 XPocket token holders.

Yield Farming

Yield farming is one of the main reasons for the increasing popularity of DeFi. In simple terms, yield farming is lending digital assets so that instead of being held in a wallet, they can be put to work. Usually, the tokens are lent to liquidity pools which power up DEX’s. Because the users are rewarded for lending their assets with interest and fees, yield farming is a great way to quickly earn money in the crypto ecosystem.

XPocket is the first cryptocurrency wallet with completely integrated yield farming. Users can lend their digital assets to the liquidity pools powering up the PocketSwap decentralized exchange, and earn money from trade fees while doing that.

So far, cryptocurrency wallets only let the users store coins and tokens. XPocket is the first crypto multi-wallet solution which allows users to make money simply by holding cryptocurrency in the wallet by simply switching on the yield farming feature.

NFT Storing

Most of the multi-wallets on the market only support one kind of Ethereum tokens: the ERC-20 tokens. XPocket also provides dedicated support for another up and coming Ethereum token standard: ERC-721.

ERC-721 tokens are more commonly known as NFT: Non-Fungible Tokens. The word non-fungible means that every single token is unique, as their intended purpose is being digital collectibles. NFT tokens are similar to collectible trading cards, or works of art in the sense that each piece is unique and has its own value.

The idea of blockchain technology being used for digital collectibles was made popular by CryptoKitties, but since then the NFT market has greatly expanded and evolved. Aside from simple collectibles such as virtual pets, users can collect and trade licensed sports cards and use these Non-Fungible Tokens to power complex blockchain games.

Just as with real artworks and collectibles, some of the rarest NFT tokens can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Thanks to XPocket, NFT tokens can be easily stored, traded, received and sent on a secure wallet. Limited edition of XPocket collectibles can be expected on the open market soon and revenue from the sales will be used to buy and burn POCKET token.

