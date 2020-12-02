Covina, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-healing materials market accounted for US$ 409.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15037. 8 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8%
The report "Global Self-Healing Materials Market, By Form (Extrinsic and Intrinsic), By Material Type (Concrete, Coatings, Polymers, Asphalt, Fiber-reinforced Composite, Ceramic, and Metals), End-user (Energy Generation, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Semiconductors, and Medical (Implants & Devices)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Request Sample Copy of this Business Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4416
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Growing demand for advanced self-repairing polymers from end-use industries and the ability of materials to repair damages caused due to mechanical friction are the factors expected to boost the global self-healing materials market growth in the upcoming years.
One of the primary factors driving the global market growth is increased demand for energy-efficient construction solutions. Moreover, high adoption of the product in the application industry is projected to propel the target market growth.
Increasing demand for advanced self-repairing polymers enhance the productivity and minimize losses, associated with product damages, mostly from electronic and automotive devices manufacturing industries is anticipated to influence growth. Furthermore, growth in the application of such materials in paints & coatings in the above-mentioned industries is expected to fuel growth.
Nevertheless, growth in the capital expenditure by the companies in the industry is projected to create new avenues for market growth throughout the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Self-Healing Materials Market”, By Type (Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, and Others), By End-user (Pharma & CRO Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Ask for a Discount @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4416
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global self-healing materials market accounted for US$ 409.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15037. 8 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, material type, end-user, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Self-Healing-Materials-Market-4416
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global self-healing materials market includes Acciona S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Applied Thin Films, Inc. (ATFI), BASF SE, Covestro AG, Critical Materials S.A., Autonomic Materials Inc., Devan Chemicals, I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Sensor Coating Systems Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Browse Related Reports:
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: