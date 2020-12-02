Covina, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-healing materials market accounted for US$ 409.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15037. 8 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8%

The report "Global Self-Healing Materials Market, By Form (Extrinsic and Intrinsic), By Material Type (Concrete, Coatings, Polymers, Asphalt, Fiber-reinforced Composite, Ceramic, and Metals), End-user (Energy Generation, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Semiconductors, and Medical (Implants & Devices)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2020, Devan chemicals offered an antiviral solutions for textiles to support and protect professional workers.

Analyst View:

Growing demand for advanced self-repairing polymers from end-use industries and the ability of materials to repair damages caused due to mechanical friction are the factors expected to boost the global self-healing materials market growth in the upcoming years.

One of the primary factors driving the global market growth is increased demand for energy-efficient construction solutions. Moreover, high adoption of the product in the application industry is projected to propel the target market growth.

Increasing demand for advanced self-repairing polymers enhance the productivity and minimize losses, associated with product damages, mostly from electronic and automotive devices manufacturing industries is anticipated to influence growth. Furthermore, growth in the application of such materials in paints & coatings in the above-mentioned industries is expected to fuel growth.

Nevertheless, growth in the capital expenditure by the companies in the industry is projected to create new avenues for market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global self-healing materials market accounted for US$ 409.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15037. 8 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, material type, end-user, and region.

By form, extrinsic segment projected to be the highest form type segment of the market in terms of value. The capsule-based segment is expected to be the highest segment of the extrinsic self-healing materials market, in terms of value, by form.

By material type, the coatings segment estimated for the highest overall market share in 2019 and is projected to grow over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for the product from aerospace and automotive industries. Growth in the operation lifetime of paints and coatings along with the decrease in the maintenance cost are anticipated to emerge as the major factors influencing growth.

By end-user, the building & construction segment lead the market estimating for the total demand in 2019. Rise in the use of the materials in the non-residential construction segment is projected to fuel the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, growth in the application of such materials in the B&C sector is also anticipated to drive well for the industry.

By region, North America is expected to be the dominating regional market for self-healing materials, owing to growing research and development initiatives for the development of self-healing materials. Europe is also projected to be a substantial regional market for self-healing materials owing to their increasing utilization in electronics, construction, and automotive end-use industries. Also, Europe has an emerging healthcare industry with huge investments in biomimetic and presence of several major OEMs in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global self-healing materials market includes Acciona S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Applied Thin Films, Inc. (ATFI), BASF SE, Covestro AG, Critical Materials S.A., Autonomic Materials Inc., Devan Chemicals, I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Sensor Coating Systems Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

