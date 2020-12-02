COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWER Engineers, Inc., an Idaho-based consulting engineering and environmental firm, is expanding its presence in Columbus, Ohio, to better serve its regional energy clients.

The company began with eight employees in the Columbus area providing project management, distribution engineering, substation engineering, environmental planning and permitting, routing and siting, and other services to clients such as American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Company and American Municipal Power. Since the office officially opened in September, it’s grown to 15 employees, with plans for further expansion.

“Our office locations are always based on client needs,” said Nathan Bingham, vice president of engineering for POWER’s distribution services. “As our Columbus-area clients’ needs evolve, we want to be in a better position to support them. This new location will strengthen our ability to support our clients’ power delivery, renewables, and oil and gas projects with integrated engineering and environmental solutions.”

The company has leased physical office space at 6530 W. Campus Oval, Suite 200, in New Albany. While employees will have access to that space for essential purposes, POWER employees are expected to continue remote work through at least January 2021.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our presence in the Midwest and continuing to strengthen our ties with the Columbus community with a permanent office location,” Bingham said.

POWER’s Columbus office will be the second in the state. The company’s 30-person Cincinnati office focuses mainly on environmental, site assessment and corrective action, and building information modeling services.

About POWER Engineers: POWER Engineers is a global consulting firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for our clients. POWER Engineers offers complete multidisciplinary engineering, environmental and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with more than 2,700 employees and 45 offices throughout the United States and abroad.

Janet Metzger POWER Engineers (208) 288-6132 janet.metzger@powereng.com