Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 23, 2020.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website at www.itcl.bm and attached to this press release.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 2, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment