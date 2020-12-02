NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, announced today they had acquired the license to make action figures and collectibles of the iconic Popeye The Sailor comics and cartoons. The deal, brokered by FanGirl Consulting and Brand Management, with King Features Syndicate, is the latest in a great lineup of cult classic brands already in the Boss Fight arsenal, including Flash Gordon and The Phantom.



“Like so many, I grew up watching the classic Popeye animated cartoons,” says Andrew Franks, partner and art director at Boss Fight. “As an adult, I was drawn back to Popeye by E.C. Segar’s brilliant original comic strip. To be able to bring these characters to life as fully poseable toys is a dream.”

“This will be the fourth license we work with Boss Fight Studio on and we know their approach will bring these toys to life and quickly become fan favorites,” says Jarred M. Goro, VP North American licensing at King Features.

“We approach design with aesthetics but also functionality,” says Franks, “toys should be able to be posed into any scene your imagination can dream of.”

Founded in 2013, Boss Fight Studio is known for their highly articulated, poseable action figures. The first wave of Popeye Classics action figures, anticipated to hit shelves late summer 2021, will include Popeye, Olive Oyl, Bluto and Castor Oyl. The Popeye Classics figures will bring a new cult favorite to life and be a great complement to the Boss Fight arsenal of licenses.

“We’re digging deep into the comic strips to deliver Popeye toys like you’ve never seen before! Authentic styling, super articulation and great accessories - even packing in smaller characters like Swee’ Pea, Eugene The Jeep and Bernice The Whiffle Hen as bonuses!” added Franks. “We can’t wait to bring these toys to market. We’re sure they will delight Popeye fans, and celebrate the rich 90+ year legacy of these iconic characters.”

About Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.

About Popeye

Sailor. Tough guy. Hero. Legend. That's Popeye. An underdog with bulging forearms, a mean uppercut and a love of canned spinach. Unassuming, unsophisticated and undeterred by a challenge, from the minute he walked into the comic strip, The Thimble Theatre, and muttered his famous “Ja think I’m a cowboy?” line, Popeye the Sailor Man captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. As the star of his own comic strips and animated content on the big screen and small, Popeye became quickly ingrained in American culture, and today remains one of the most recognizable pop culture icons in the world. Popeye celebrated his 90th anniversary in 2019.