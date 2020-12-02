See enclosed announcements (2) of transaction of related parties, c.f. which was mentioned in an announcement on November 8, 2020, relating to parties acting in concert. Attention is drawn to the comment section in the announcements.
Attachments
Skeljungur hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
SKEL_-_viðskipti_fjárhagslegra_tengdra_aðila_-__20201202-_Strengur_Holding_ehf._og_Strengur_hf._(JÁJ)FILE URL | Copy the link below
SKEL_-_viðskipti_fjárhagslegra_tengdra_aðila_-__20201202-_Strengur_Holding_ehf._og_Strengur_hf._(ÞAS)FILE URL | Copy the link below
Skeljungur hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: