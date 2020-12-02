TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to announce that six top international and domestic performers have been selected in recognition of their excellence.
Now in its 43rd year, the annual PDAC Awards showcase exceptional leaders in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Recipients will be celebrated at the Awards Gala during the virtual PDAC 2021 Convention.
Congratulations to PDAC 2021 Award Recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.
PDAC’s Board of Directors select recipients based on recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about the 2021 Award Recipients is available on our website.
About PDAC
PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,200 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held virtually March 8-11, 2021.Please visit www.pdac.ca.
Media contact
Kristy Kenny
kkenny@pdac.ca
416-807-8214
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e56018e-be80-4548-9869-922b61751b0f
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
PDAC Awards recognize exceptional contributors in the Canadian and international mineral exploration and mining industry.
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
PDAC logo (bilingual; with text)).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: