Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sodium Dichromate Market is projected to be worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Sodium dichromate is observing a high demand attributed to the growing need for metallurgical applications. It is an acid solution used in metal dip-cleaning, causing metals to have an untarnished and uniform surface, and is corrosion-resistant. It also finds application in oil-well drilling. The product produced from a reaction between sodium dichromate and several types of lignites and lignosulfonates is beneficial in the treatment of drilling mud systems.
Additionally, sodium dichromate finds usage in wood preservation by safeguarding wood from fungi and termites. It is deployed in pigment preparations, including lead chromate and chrome oxide green.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/361
Key Highlights From The Report
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/361
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Sodium Dichromate Market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:
To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-dichromate-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.
Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
Agricultural pheromones market size was valued at USD 2,550.0 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in orchard crops, field crops, and vegetables.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Head of Business Development
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sodium-dichromate-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: