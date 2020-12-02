GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Multiport Repeaters for T1 E1 SONET SDH & Ethernet interfaces. Available in both portable and high-density mTOP rack enclosures.
Speaking to the press, Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications said, “Optical Tap Repeaters provide multiple identical outputs for optical and electrical signals at OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48 / STM-16, 1 GigE, and 2.5 GigE rates. The need for optical taps that cut the optical power by 30% or 50% are not needed, since the signals are repeated at full power.”
He further added, “T1 E1 Multiport Repeaters are used to generate multiple and identical T1 E1 outputs for each T1 E1 input, thereby increasing the number and range of transmission of T1 E1 signals.”
The sleek and standard design of T1 E1 Multiport repeaters allows multiple units to be easily placed in a mTOP™ 1U or 2U rack mount enclosure, providing different densities, stability, and security. For more details on mTOP™ rack-based platform, refer to Test Tools in Rack Based Platforms.
Features of T1 E1 Multiport Repeaters:
About GL Communications Inc.
GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.
GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
