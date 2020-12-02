GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Multiport Repeaters for T1 E1 SONET SDH & Ethernet interfaces. Available in both portable and high-density mTOP rack enclosures.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/multi-tap-optical-repeater-portable.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/multiport-t1e1-sonet-sdh-ethernet-electrical-optical-tap-repeater-newsletter.html ]

Speaking to the press, Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications said, “Optical Tap Repeaters provide multiple identical outputs for optical and electrical signals at OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48 / STM-16, 1 GigE, and 2.5 GigE rates. The need for optical taps that cut the optical power by 30% or 50% are not needed, since the signals are repeated at full power.”

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/single-multiport-repeater-rj45-version.jpg ]

He further added, “T1 E1 Multiport Repeaters are used to generate multiple and identical T1 E1 outputs for each T1 E1 input, thereby increasing the number and range of transmission of T1 E1 signals.”

The sleek and standard design of T1 E1 Multiport repeaters allows multiple units to be easily placed in a mTOP™ 1U or 2U rack mount enclosure, providing different densities, stability, and security. For more details on mTOP™ rack-based platform, refer to Test Tools in Rack Based Platforms .

Features of T1 E1 Multiport Repeaters:

The input and output connections are through standard bantam or RJ-45 jacks

Inputs and outputs are compatible with CCITT G.703

Units operate on a voltage of 7-12 V DC and draw a current of up to 1000 mA

T1 and E1 signals are terminated at 100 Ohms (T1) or 120 Ohms (E1) respectively

The repeater permits output drive for line lengths up to 655 feet

The T1 Multiport Repeater and E1 Multiport Repeater are available as separate units

LEDs are provided to indicate the presence or absence of input signals and power

Terminate, Bridge and Monitor modes are provided

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



