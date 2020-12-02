Toronto, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs and Vancouver-based Thrive Health are proud to announce a new partnership to empower organizations to better manage their COVID-19 testing and to help Canadians return safely to work.

This collaboration brings together Thrive Health’s patient-focused health software technology and LifeLabs’ holistic WorkClear COVID-19 workplace solution. The application offers a streamlined process for employees and employers to understand their COVID status and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace through symptomatic screening (e.g. a daily questionnaire) and asymptomatic screening (COVID testing). Using the platform, employers can easily monitor employee results, view employee self-assessments of symptoms, and order pre-populated, print-ready requisitions for tests with one click.

“As Canada’s largest diagnostic services company, we are able to leverage expertise in lab operations, medical science, and quality management to assess and deliver best-fit testing and screening programs,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “If testing is needed, it gets done quickly and results are delivered through the Thrive/WorkClear application to create safer environments and empower organizations.”

WorkClear by LifeLabs is an evidence-based, customizable service built to help organizations in Canada manage and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions within workplaces and locations where physical distancing is difficult.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make a major impact on our lives,” adds Brown. “However, it has also encouraged innovation and partnerships that are reshaping our world. We have an opportunity to develop creative approaches to meet and exceed the requirements of this new reality and help to control the spread of COVID-19.”

The WorkClear digital platform enables organizations to:

See at a roster level who’s been tested and when they were last tested

Access historical orders & results for each individual

View risk statuses from individual COVID-19 self-assessments

Individuals on the platform can view their LifeLabs COVID-19 test results and access Thrive Health's self-screening software to monitor themselves for any emerging symptoms while staying up to date on the latest COVID-19 protocols.

“Thrive Health was founded to help patients and their families better navigate health care journeys, and our partnership with LifeLabs on WorkClear is allowing us to help people in new ways. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic over 10 million Canadians have been helped by the Thrive platform and by providing easier access to accurate and timely COVID tests, we’re able to deliver more value than ever before. This partnership is a breakthrough for getting Canadians back to work as quickly and safely as possible” says David Helliwell, CEO of Thrive Health.

Adds Brown: “This is an exciting milestone and I am optimistic for the future and the role our businesses will play in the evolution of health care in Canada.”

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 4.1 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

About Thrive Health

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Thrive Health is a software company with a mission to improve the delivery of healthcare in Canada and around the world. Thrive exists to empower patients to be more active in their health journeys, clinicians in delivering excellent care, and healthcare agencies as they prevent patients from falling through the cracks in the system. Over 10 million Canadians have used the Thrive platform to complete self-assessments and navigate their next steps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

