Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecast to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast period, the global market for Industrial Microbiology is likely to grow substantially due to the increasing concern for food safety. The growing demand for fermentation products and nutraceuticals is anticipated to further drive the market growth through the analysis period. The rising research & development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector are projected to augment market growth shortly.

However, it is expected that more prolonged incubation and product release time will hinder market growth over the projected timeline.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/369

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, for live cell analysis, Sartorius AG introduced its latest Incucyte SX5, which will offer new opportunities for live cell research. The Incucyte SX5 comprises optics that are uniquely developed for long-term, live-cell research. Regardless of if oncology, immuno-oncology, immunology, or neuroscience frameworks are under study, users can switch from one concern to another without difficulty.

Through the forecast timeline, the Equipment & Systems segment is expected to experience substantial expansion due to the rise in government initiatives for the safer use of microbiology and also for quality assurance of products.

It is anticipated that the Microbial Limit Testing segment will experience significant market growth with a CAGR of 6.8%. This method is required to evaluate the amount and number of such active microorganisms present in specimens of non-sterile drugs, medicines, or beauty products, spanning from raw materials to finished products.

During the forecast timeframe, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to see substantial expansion. Microbiology, which involves the use of microorganisms in manufacturing processes, such as food processing, is beneficial in the food and beverage industry.

Over the forecast timeline, the Asia Pacific market is expected to rise steadily. Market growth is anticipated to be boosted by increasing medical tourism in this region. Besides, the availability of cost-effective skilled labor and new industrial technologies are also expected to drive the market growth.

Key participants include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/369

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Industrial Microbiology Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reaction Consumables Laboratory Supply Equipment & Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microbial Limit Testing Water & Environmental Testing Sterility Testing Bio-Burden Testing Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Agriculture Others



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-microbiology-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Digital biomarkers market size was valued at USD 727.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 10.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 39.2%. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to its increasing usage in the therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, sleep & movement disease, neurodegenerative disorders, psychiatric disorder, gastrointestinal disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes.

Tissue imaging market size was valued at USD 14.38 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 27.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in oncology, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and immunological diseases.

Medical Devices Testing Services Market size was valued at USD 7.20 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 14.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for Medical Devices Testing Services over the forecast period.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Head of Business Development

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs