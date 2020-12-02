LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of PDMRs as follows:

(a) relating to a Scheme of Arrangement where awards/options have been rolled over from OneSavings Bank plc to OSB GROUP PLC with the same conditions and at the same value.

Beneficial holdings Roll over awards and options

(b) relating to the maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.2658 each.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

(a) (i) Beneficial holdings

Non-Executive Directors Number of shares held



Rajan Kapoor 19,970



Mary McNamara



39,350



David Weymouth



18,678



Executive Directors



Andy Golding



595,895



April Talintyre



268,122



Other PDMRs



Jens Bech



195,957



Alan Cleary



1,196,562



Richard Davis 76,700



Rod Duke



60,000



Peter Elcock



124,112



Jason Elphick



15,097



John Gaunt



94,141



Hasan Kazmi



52,111



Clive Kornitzer



135,534



Lisa Odendaal



33,873



Paul Whitlock



76,099



Richard Wilson



62,050



PCA Maureen Duke

(spouse of Rod Duke) 20,000



Valeryane Elphick

(spouse of Jason Elphick)



8,608



Paul Whitaker

(spouse of Mary McNamara)



27,500





(a) (ii) Roll over awards and options

DSBP PSP Sharesave Andy Golding 253,697 693,333



7,859 April Talintyre



169,763 468,589 7,859 Other PDMRs



Jens Bech



33,909 261,777 7,859 Alan Cleary



32,145 255,031 15,803 Richard Davis 20,943 87,147 2,861



Peter Elcock



32,145 252,831 7,859 Jason Elphick



47,030 195,886 7,859 John Gaunt



- 109,678 11,831 Hasan Kazmi



33,051 219,906 - Clive Kornitzer



38,186 253,576 6,779 Lisa Odendaal



42,653 167,573 7,859 Paul Whitlock



15,447 125,716 15,803 Richard Wilson



21,883 175,989 7,859 PCA Natalie Gaunt

(spouse of John Gaunt) 9,701

(b) Maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group plc 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme

Other PDMRs Number of options exercised



Number of shares sold Peter Elcock



7,944 7,944 Paul Whitlock



7,944 0 PCA Natalie Gaunt

(spouse of John Gaunt)



2,383 0

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Rajan Kapoor

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 19,970 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 19,970 £0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Mary McNamara

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 39,350



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 39,350



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person David Weymouth

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chairman of the Board Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 18,678



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 18,678



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andy Golding

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 595,895



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 595,895



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1560 50,108 £208,248.85 Aggregated £4.1560 50,108 £208,248.85





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 180,439 £757,049.87 Aggregated £4.1956 180,439 £757,049.87





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 288,990 £1,127,292.19 Aggregated £3.9008 288,990 £1,127,292.19





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 427,493 £1,104,470.91 Aggregated £2.5836 427,493 £1,104,470.91





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 268,122



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 268,122



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1560 33,208 £138,012.45 Aggregated £4.1560 33,208 £138,012.45





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 121,005 £507,688.58 Aggregated £4.1956 121,005 £507,688.58





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 194,086 £757,090.67 Aggregated £3.9008 194,086 £757,090.67





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 290,053 £749,380.93 Aggregated £2.5836 290,053 £749,380.93





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 195,957 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 195,957 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 66,790 £280,224.12 Aggregated £4.1956 66,790 £280,224.12





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 73,985 £288,600.69 Aggregated £3.9008 73,985 £288,600.69





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 154,911 £400,228.06 Aggregated £2.5836 154,911 £400,228.06





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 1,196,562



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 1,196,562



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over awards Price Volume Total £0.00 101,048 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 101,048 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 186,128 £480,880.30 Aggregated £2.5836 186,128 £480,880.30





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52 Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Davis

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 76,700



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 76,700



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 41,451 £173,911.82 Aggregated £4.1956 41,451 £173,911.82





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 45,696 £178,250.96 Aggregated £3.9008 45,696 £178,250.96





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 20,943 £54,108.33 Aggregated £2.5836 20,943 £54,108.33





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £3.1454 2,861 £8,998.99 Aggregated £3.1454 2,861 £8,998.99

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Rod Duke

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chairman of the Board of Charter Court Financial Services Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 60,000



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 60,000



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 124,112 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 124,112 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over awards Price Volume Total £0.00 101,048 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 101,048 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £2.5836 183,928 £475,196.38 Aggregated £2.5836 183,928 £475,196.38





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52 Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52 Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £3.928408 7,944 £31,207.27 Aggregated £3.928408 7,944 £31,207.27

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 15,097



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 15,097



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.0754 22,697 £92,499.35 Aggregated £4.0754 22,697 £92,499.35





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 47,693 £200,100.75 Aggregated £4.1956 47,693 £200,100.75





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 53,092 £207,101.27 Aggregated £3.9008 53,092 £207,101.27





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 119,434 £308,569.68 Aggregated £2.5836 119,434 £308,569.68





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 94,141



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 94,141



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over awards Price Volume Total £0.00 31,686 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 31,686 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 77,992 £201,500.13 Aggregated £2.5836 77,992 £201,500.13





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76 Aggregated £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, OSB Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 52,111



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 52,111



£0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.0754 25,151 £102,500.39 Aggregated £4.0754 25,151 £102,500.39





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 55,897 £234,521.45 Aggregated £4.1956 55,897 £234,521.45





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 62,231 £242,750.69 Aggregated £3.9008 62,231 £242,750.69





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 134,829 £348,344.20 Aggregated £2.5836 134,829 £348,344.20

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 135,534



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 135,534



£0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 57,149 £239,774.34 Aggregated £4.1956 57,149 £239,774.34





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £3.9008 66,653 £260,000.02 Aggregated £3.9008 66,653 £260,000.02





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 167,960 £433,941.46 Aggregated £2.5836 167,960 £433,941.46





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97 Aggregated £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 33,873



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 33,873



£0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.0754 19,017 £77,501.88 Aggregated £4.0754 19,017 £77,501.88





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 39,959 £167,651.98 Aggregated £4.1956 39,959 £167,651.98





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 44,478 £173,499.78 Aggregated £3.9008 44,478 £173,499.78





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 106,772 £275,856.14 Aggregated £2.5836 106,772 £275,856.14





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 76,099



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 76,099



£0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over awards Price Volume Total £0.00 47,546 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 47,546 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 93,617 £241,868.88 Aggregated £2.5836 93,617 £241,868.88





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52 Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52 Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 62,050



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 62,050



£0.00

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £4.1956 43,826 £183,876.37 Aggregated £4.1956 43,826 £183,876.37





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £3.9008 48,708 £190,000.17 Aggregated £3.9008 48,708 £190,000.17





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over awards Price Volume Total £2.5836 105,338 £272,151.26 Aggregated £2.5836 105,338 £272,151.26





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13 Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Maureen Duke

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of Rod Duke, Chairman of the Board of Charter Court Financial Services Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 20,000



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 20,000



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 8,608



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 8,608



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Natalie Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 2,383 £5,399.40 Aggregated £2.2658 2,383 £5,399.40





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.65496 3,389 £8,997.66 Aggregated £2.65496 3,389 £8,997.66





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of roll over options Price Volume Total £2.29013 3,929 £8,997.92 Aggregated £2.29013 3,929 £8,997.92





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of CCFS roll over options Price Volume Total £2.2658 2,383 £5,399.40 Aggregated £2.2658 2,383 £5,399.40

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whittaker

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of Mary McNamara, Non-Executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 27,500



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 27,500



£0.00

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OneSavings Bank originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OneSavings Bank is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.



Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.