 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of PDMRs as follows:

(a) relating to a Scheme of Arrangement where awards/options have been rolled over from OneSavings Bank plc to OSB GROUP PLC with the same conditions and at the same value.

  1. Beneficial holdings
  2. Roll over awards and options

(b) relating to the maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.2658 each.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

(a)   (i)  Beneficial holdings

Non-Executive Directors Number of shares held

 
Rajan Kapoor19,970

 
Mary McNamara

 		39,350

 
David Weymouth

 		18,678

 
Executive Directors

 		 
Andy Golding

 		595,895

 
April Talintyre

 		268,122

 
Other PDMRs

 		 
Jens Bech

 		195,957

 
Alan Cleary

 		1,196,562

 
Richard Davis76,700

 
Rod Duke

 		60,000

 
Peter Elcock

 		124,112

 
Jason Elphick

 		15,097

 
John Gaunt

 		94,141

 
Hasan Kazmi

 		52,111

 
Clive Kornitzer

 		135,534

 
Lisa Odendaal

 		33,873

 
Paul Whitlock

 		76,099

 
Richard Wilson

 		62,050

 
PCA 
Maureen Duke
(spouse of Rod Duke)		20,000

 
Valeryane Elphick
(spouse of Jason Elphick)

 		8,608

 
Paul Whitaker
(spouse of Mary McNamara)

 		27,500

 

(a) (ii) Roll over awards and options

 DSBPPSPSharesave
Andy Golding253,697693,333

 		7,859
April Talintyre

 		169,763468,5897,859
Other PDMRs

 		   
Jens Bech

 		33,909261,7777,859
Alan Cleary

 		32,145255,03115,803
Richard Davis20,94387,1472,861

 
Peter Elcock

 		32,145252,8317,859
Jason Elphick

 		47,030195,8867,859
John Gaunt

 		-109,67811,831
Hasan Kazmi

 		33,051219,906-
Clive Kornitzer

 		38,186253,5766,779
Lisa Odendaal

 		42,653167,5737,859
Paul Whitlock

 		15,447125,71615,803
Richard Wilson

 		21,883175,9897,859
PCA   
Natalie Gaunt
(spouse of John Gaunt)		  9,701

(b) Maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group plc 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme

Other PDMRsNumber of options exercised

 		Number of shares sold
Peter Elcock

 		7,9447,944
Paul Whitlock

 		7,9440
PCA  
Natalie Gaunt
(spouse of John Gaunt)

 		2,3830

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Rajan Kapoor 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusNon-Executive Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0019,970£0.00
Aggregated£0.0019,970£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Mary McNamara 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusNon-Executive Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0039,350

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0039,350

 		£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person David Weymouth 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChairman of the Board
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0018,678

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0018,678

 		£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andy Golding 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00595,895

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.00595,895

 		£0.00


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over  awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.156050,108£208,248.85
Aggregated£4.156050,108£208,248.85
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.1956180,439£757,049.87
Aggregated£4.1956180,439£757,049.87


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.9008288,990£1,127,292.19
Aggregated£3.9008288,990£1,127,292.19


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836427,493£1,104,470.91
Aggregated£2.5836427,493£1,104,470.91


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00268,122

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.00268,122

 		£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.156033,208£138,012.45
Aggregated£4.156033,208£138,012.45


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.1956121,005£507,688.58
Aggregated£4.1956121,005£507,688.58


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.9008194,086£757,090.67
Aggregated£3.9008194,086£757,090.67


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836290,053£749,380.93
Aggregated£2.5836290,053£749,380.93


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00195,957£0.00
Aggregated£0.00195,957£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195666,790£280,224.12
Aggregated£4.195666,790£280,224.12


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900873,985£288,600.69
Aggregated£3.900873,985£288,600.69


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836154,911£400,228.06
Aggregated£2.5836154,911£400,228.06


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.001,196,562

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.001,196,562

 		£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00101,048£0.00
Aggregated£0.00101,048£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836186,128£480,880.30
Aggregated£2.5836186,128£480,880.30


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26587,944£17,999.52
Aggregated£2.26587,944£17,999.52


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Davis 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0076,700

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0076,700

 		£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195641,451£173,911.82
Aggregated£4.195641,451£173,911.82


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900845,696£178,250.96
Aggregated£3.900845,696£178,250.96


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.583620,943£54,108.33
Aggregated£2.583620,943£54,108.33


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.14542,861£8,998.99
Aggregated£3.14542,861£8,998.99

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Rod Duke 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChairman of the Board of Charter Court Financial Services Limited
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0060,000

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0060,000

 		£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, CCFS
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00124,112£0.00
Aggregated£0.00124,112£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00101,048£0.00
Aggregated£0.00101,048£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836183,928£475,196.38
Aggregated£2.5836183,928£475,196.38


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26587,944£17,999.52
Aggregated£2.26587,944£17,999.52


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 01/12/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26587,944£17,999.52
Aggregated£2.26587,944£17,999.52


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
01/12/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock ExchangeGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.9284087,944£31,207.27
Aggregated£3.9284087,944£31,207.27

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0015,097

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0015,097

 		£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.075422,697£92,499.35
Aggregated£4.075422,697£92,499.35


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195647,693£200,100.75
Aggregated£4.195647,693£200,100.75


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900853,092£207,101.27
Aggregated£3.900853,092£207,101.27


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836119,434£308,569.68
Aggregated£2.5836119,434£308,569.68


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
  Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0094,141

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0094,141

 		£0.00
         


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0031,686£0.00
Aggregated£0.0031,686£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.583677,992£201,500.13
Aggregated£2.583677,992£201,500.13


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26583,972£8,999.76
Aggregated£2.26583,972£8,999.76


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, OSB 
   
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 		 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0052,111

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0052,111

 		£0.00
         

               

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.075425,151£102,500.39
Aggregated£4.075425,151£102,500.39


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195655,897£234,521.45
Aggregated£4.195655,897£234,521.45


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900862,231£242,750.69
Aggregated£3.900862,231£242,750.69


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836134,829£348,344.20
Aggregated£2.5836134,829£348,344.20

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer 
   
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 		 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00135,534

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.00135,534

 		£0.00
         

               

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195657,149£239,774.34
Aggregated£4.195657,149£239,774.34


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900866,653£260,000.02
Aggregated£3.900866,653£260,000.02


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836167,960£433,941.46
Aggregated£2.5836167,960£433,941.46


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.654966,779£17,997.97
Aggregated£2.654966,779£17,997.97

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor 
   
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 		 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0033,873

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0033,873

 		£0.00
         

               

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.075419,017£77,501.88
Aggregated£4.075419,017£77,501.88


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195639,959£167,651.98
Aggregated£4.195639,959£167,651.98


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900844,478£173,499.78
Aggregated£3.900844,478£173,499.78


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836106,772£275,856.14
Aggregated£2.5836106,772£275,856.14


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0076,099

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0076,099

 		£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0047,546£0.00
Aggregated£0.0047,546£0.00


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.583693,617£241,868.88
Aggregated£2.583693,617£241,868.88


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26587,944£17,999.52
Aggregated£2.26587,944£17,999.52


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
01/12/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26587,944£17,999.52
Aggregated£2.26587,944£17,999.52

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit Officer 
   
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 		 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0062,050

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0062,050

 		£0.00
         

               

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.195643,826£183,876.37
Aggregated£4.195643,826£183,876.37


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900848,708£190,000.17
Aggregated£3.900848,708£190,000.17


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836105,338£272,151.26
Aggregated£2.5836105,338£272,151.26


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290137,859£17,998.13
Aggregated£2.290137,859£17,998.13

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Maureen Duke 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of Rod Duke, Chairman of the Board of Charter Court Financial Services Limited
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0020,000

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0020,000

 		£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.008,608

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.008,608

 		£0.00
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Natalie Gaunt 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26582,383£5,399.40
Aggregated£2.26582,383£5,399.40


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.654963,389£8,997.66
Aggregated£2.654963,389£8,997.66


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.290133,929£8,997.92
Aggregated£2.290133,929£8,997.92


Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
01/12/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of CCFS roll over options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.26582,383£5,399.40
Aggregated£2.26582,383£5,399.40

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whittaker 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of Mary McNamara, Non-Executive Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30/11/2020Ordinary shares of £3.04 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a Trading VenueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.0027,500

 		£0.00
Aggregated£0.0027,500

 		£0.00
         

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC  

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OneSavings Bank originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OneSavings Bank is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.