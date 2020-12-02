NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FRA: NPAT), an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of special warrants of the Company (the “Special Warrants”), pursuant to which the Company issued 5,889,735 Special Warrants at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,944,867.50 (the “Offering”). The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Lead Agent”), on behalf of a syndicate, including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).



Each Special Warrant is exercisable, for no additional consideration, into one unit of the Company (each, a “Unit”), with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.60 per Warrant Share, for a period of 36 months after the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”).

All unexercised Special Warrants will automatically be exercised on the day (the “Qualification Date”) that is the earlier of (i) four (4) months and a day following the Closing, and (ii) as soon as reasonably practicable, and in any event no later than the third (3rd) Business Day, after a receipt is issued for the Final Prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants and the Units underlying the Compensation Options (as defined below) granted to the Agents (the “Compensation Option Units”).

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company will use its reasonable commercial efforts to prepare and file with each of the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in which the of Special Warrants are sold (the “Jurisdictions”) and obtain a receipt for, a preliminary short form prospectus and a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”), qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants and the Compensation Option Units, in compliance with applicable securities law, within forty (40) days from the Closing. In the event that the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within forty (40) days following the Closing, each unexercised Special Warrant will thereafter entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the exercise thereof, at no additional consideration, one-and-one-tenth (1.10) Unit (instead of one Unit) and thereafter at the end of each additional thirty (30) day period prior to the Qualification Date, each Special Warrant will be exercisable for an additional 0.02 of a Unit.

The Company will use commercial reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares, the Warrant Shares and Common Shares issuable on the exercise of the Compensation Option Units on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the Qualification Date and the date of the issuance of the underlying Warrant Shares following the Qualification Date, respectively.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Company granted to the Agents on Closing non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) equal to 8.0% of the total number of Special Warrants sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Compensation Option Unit at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months following Closing.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferonbased technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

For further information please visit www.blifetherapeutics.com .

Contact Information:

Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Ahmad.Doroudian@blifepharma.com

Phone: 604-221-0595



Dost Mustaq, BDA International Investor Relations Contact

Email: ir@blifepharma.com

Phone: 646-679-4321

