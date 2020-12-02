AMHERST, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced that ATTO FastFrame™ N312, N322, N352 Ethernet Adapters, and ATTO ThunderLink® N3 3102 and NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters have been certified for use with Avid NEXIS® and Avid NEXIS Pro collaborative shared storage solutions.



These latest certifications make ATTO Technology the only vendor that provides Avid® certified 40GbE and 10GbE connectivity across multiple operating systems. The ATTO and Avid combination allows users to collaborate in the most demanding editing environments and achieve the highest performance levels needed for today’s professional media workflows.

“We’re excited to provide the latest 40GbE and 10GbE connectivity for Avid NEXIS storage solutions,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “This certification assures macOS®, Windows® and Linux® users ATTO ThunderLink adapters and ATTO FastFrame Smart Network Interface Cards will excel in high-performance media workflows hand-in-hand with Avid hardware.”

Avid high-performance shared storage systems enable real-time collaboration with performance that accelerates media workflows for creative teams. The advanced Avid NEXIS | FS file management system enhances collaboration and maximizes production efficiency by enabling editors to work with a host of tools from Avid, Adobe®, Apple and Grass Valley®.

“Pro media users know collaborative media workflows today push the performance envelope,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director, Marketing, Product Management and Alliances. “Avid shared storage, ATTO Ethernet Thunderbolt adapters and smart NICs give these users a certified, reliable and easy-to-use solution that allows them to concentrate on their work and not worry about the technology behind it.”

This certification is one in a long line of successful collaborations between ATTO and Avid who have partnered for over 25 years to help media and entertainment professionals work faster, better, and with more creative freedom.

See the ATTO Connectivity and Avis NEXIS Storage solution guide on ATTO.com.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

