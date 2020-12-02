Ontario, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare hospitals received nearly 300 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 17 “America’s 100 Best by Specialty” awards as well as 73 Specialty Excellence and 206 5-Star awards.

The awards from Healthgrades – a leading resource for comprehensive and objective information about physicians and hospitals – are the latest recognition of excellence for the hospitals of Prime Healthcare. Since 2001, Prime Healthcare has been consistently recognized for preserving access to high-quality care in communities nationwide through its 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the United States.

“The hospitals that have been awarded clinical achievements have demonstrated exceptional quality of care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and are starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care. When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the award recipient hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”

Prime Healthcare stands apart from other health systems for its strength in acquiring financially challenged hospitals and providing the leadership and resources needed for them to flourish and achieve clinical excellence. Key to Prime’s success is evidence-based clinical protocols, physician leadership, innovation, and technology with over $1.8 billion invested in capital improvements and equipment to modernize and improve hospitals and facilities in 14 states.

“At Prime Healthcare, clinical excellence and patient-centered care have always been integral to the culture at every one of our hospitals,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region 1 and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “The clinical awards that we consistently receive year after year demonstrate the dedication of our caregivers to our mission of providing the highest quality care, saving lives, and serving communities. Thank you to our leadership, frontline caregivers and hospital teams who have earned this national recognition for their commitment to patients and families in all the communities we serve.”

Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide (using 3-years of Medicare patient data 2017-2019) to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. The recent assessment of 32 of the most common procedures and conditions in the country shows that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to 5-star rated hospitals, on average: 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided.* 48-67% of the 198,185 potentially preventable patient safety events among Medicare patients in US hospitals are avoided at hospitals that earn Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Awards.

The following Prime Healthcare hospitals received recognitions in Healthgrades 2021 ratings:

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA

Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino, CA

Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH

Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX

Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA

East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH

Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA

Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI

Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX

Huntington Beach Hospital, Huntington Beach, CA

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL

Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX

North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV

Pampa Regional Medical Center, Pampa, TX

Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL

Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ

Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV

Saint Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ

San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA

Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA

Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA

Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA

St. Francis Medical Center, Lynwood, CA

St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO

Suburban Community Hospital, East Norriton, PA

West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA

In addition to achieving nearly 300 recognitions during Healthgrades 2021 ratings:

Prime Healthcare received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards for five consecutive years (2016-2020) than any other health system in the country

Prime Healthcare hospitals received nine awards for women’s healthcare from Healthgrades in 2019

IBM Watson Health™ named six Prime Healthcare hospitals among the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals in 2019. Prime hospitals have received this recognition 53 times.

The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime serves over 600 communities, employs 35,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare and the Prime Healthcare Foundation are nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and have been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Prime’s hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

