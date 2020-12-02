CINCINNATI, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowmining is a company based in the United States that offers an intuitive platform for mining cryptocurrencies. With the help of the company, users can purchase an ASIC mining machine, and have it delivered to a facility in Siberia where it will be set up and maintained by a team of highly professional engineers. By doing so, the end-user creates a source of passive income where his sole duty is to manage his profits.



Crowmining is operated by the Elevate Group, a community for bankers, fintechs, and other individuals from the financial industry. The group created Crowmining as a mining platform for enthusiasts who wish to build a portfolio of miners but cannot do so as home mining rigs are no longer viable. Therefore, the company enables users to leverage their infrastructure to mine Bitcoin at the lowest costs. The main Crowmining team is composed of CEO and Founder Amir Ness, Co-Founder Gabrial Gutierrez, and partner Jason Appleton.

Mining Bitcoin is tiresome and hard, especially for beginners. To overcome that and make the process truly available to every single person no matter his technical expertise, Crowmining decided to open its mining facility to the world. Essentially, users can skip paying bills, finding a space to hold hardware and maintain it. The platform conducts all the details necessary without any input required on your part.

In fact, Crowmining only requires you to perform three simple steps after which you have already started mining Bitcoin. First, you must register and sign an equipment management agreement that will be recorded by the company. Secondly, you purchase an ASIC miner developed by Bitmain which will be delivered to the main facility in Siberia. The last and easiest step involves monitoring the mining rig through an online dashboard where you can manage your Bitcoin wallet at all times.

By renting out mining equipment to users, Crowmining completely alleviates the main problems that miners today face. This involves finding a suitable space for holding the hardware, paying cheap electricity bills, and managing the hardware every single day. Crowmining significantly increases your profits by hosting its mining farm in Siberia, where electricity costs only 5.5C KwH. This figure is highly lower compared to the national average in the United States of 14c KwH.

The company is a real mining platform that does not offer notorious ‘cloud mining’ services. The average cloud mining companies are known for leaving users without any funds and canceling contracts for no reason. Crowmining helps you avoid any unnecessary risk associated with cloud mining by enabling you to own the hardware yourself. All shipping, customs, delivery, and other costs are handled by the company itself.

By using the platform, individuals who are interested in the disruptive world of cryptocurrencies can partake in the Bitcoin network itself by mining. As a miner, the user becomes an active member of the protocol who validates all transactions and is naturally rewarded for doing so.

Crowmining offers one of the lowest-cost mining farms in the world, which is made possible by powering them in Siberia. All costs are maintained at a flat fee of 20% per month, with all rewards being distributed on a daily basis.

The company offers two popular and highly efficient ASIC models. First, Crowmining features the Bitmain S19 98 T/H Miner which costs $2,399. As the second model, we have the Bitmain S19 Pro 110 T/H which costs $2,999. Both models are shipped directly to the Siberian facility and offer a guaranteed warranty lasting 6 months.

To find out more, you can visit the main website at www.crowmining.com or contact the team at the official Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Crowmining

Crowmining is a Bitcoin mining platform that allows users interested in mining to leverage the company’s infrastructure. By doing so, it is possible to avoid the main problems that miners today face. With a mining facility based in Siberia, Crowmining offers one of the most efficient mining solutions in the entire industry.

Founded by Amir Ness, Gabrial Gutierrez, and Jason Appleton, Crowmining seeks to create an affordable platform for mining enthusiasts who found home-based mining rigs to be no longer feasible. Partnered with Bitmain, Innosilicon, and CrowsnestEX, the company works hard on making Bitcoin mining truly available for everyone no matter their position.

For more information, visit www.crowmining.com



Issued By - Contact: Jason Appleton - Crowmining Phone: 1-270-875-4439 Email: