Austin, Texas USA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce expansion into Ghana, Africa, as the flexible packaging provider extends its network of production plants globally. ePac Flexible Packaging was established in 2016 in the US, and today operates 18 manufacturing plants across the US, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia. ePac Ghana is now open for order taking, with all orders being fulfilled by ePac’s UK based plant while plans to build a plant in Ghana are underway.

ePac is the industry leader in digitally printed flexible packaging serving brands of all sizes and in particular small and medium-sized enterprises. With a value proposition of 10-15 day turnaround, specialization in short and medium-run length orders, photo-quality graphics, and the elimination of plates brands can now order to demand and avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. Built on breakthrough digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, Inc. (HP), ePac offers custom printed finished pouches and roll stock, enabling all brands to go to market faster and to rapidly make changes to packaging design when needed.

ePac Ghana will be a collaborative venture with ePac Holdings, LLC managed by Victor Sosah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur with extensive experience in flexible packaging. “We are fortunate to have a partner in Ghana with all the qualifications we look for when opening a new ePac location. Victor brings a multitude of talents to ePac, cares deeply about the community, and is committed to helping local brands grow. This is precisely ePac’s mission across the globe”, commented Jack Knott, ePac’s CEO.

According to Mr. Sosah: “ As a Ghanaian I am acutely aware of the need for healthy eating options in our country, increasing local production, and reducing our reliance on imported foods whilst promoting made in Ghana products both locally and internationally. Our focus here with ePac Ghana will be to help local and regional small and medium-sized businesses be successful and to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Added Virag Patel, ePac’s Chief Operating Officer: “Bringing our unique business model to Ghana to help local brands is exciting. ePac Ghana will serve as a base for further expansion on the African continent”.

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac’s customers are predominantly small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for their consumers. Since opening their first manufacturing facility in 2016, our mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities we serve, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy.

