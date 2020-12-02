Fairfax, Virginia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax, Virginia – Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.
Women’s Appreciation Award
The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Membership Committee in collaboration with Women in AFCEA and the Women Outreach Leaders chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2020:
Hillary Boyce
Vice President
IntellecTechs Inc.
Cindy Heflin
Vice President
C5T Corporation
Brandi Pickett
Cyber Risk Management Consultant
Ingalls Information Security
Laura R. Pope
Senior Systems Engineer
Stellar Solutions Inc.
Karen Lopez Rolirad
Executive Director
Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Center
Maria Dolores Santos
Systems Engineer
Isocmonitoreo CIA Ltda.
Juliana Vida
Chief Technical Advisor Public Sector
Splunk
Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award
The Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the Young AFCEAN program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other Young AFCEANs. The 2020 winners are:
Allie Darling
Apex Systems
Brooke Eiser
One Diversified
Airman 1st Class Ian Hooey, USAF
AFLCMC HIO/BESPIN
Master Sgt. Thomas Mendez, USAF
352nd COS/USCYBERCOM
Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award
Lenin Barrionuevo
Rappi
South America Region
Ria Bluitt
U.S. Air Force
Texas Region
Senior Airman Evelyn Davis, USAF
U.S. Air Force
Heartland Region
Christopher Gaube
BWI GmbH
Central Europe Region
Ryan Granato
CACI
National Capital Region
Kristine Huang
ABS Group
National Capital Region
Anya Kasischke
Trusted Systems
National Capital Region
David Knopp
Reflexive Concepts
Maryland Region
Robert LeDuc
Western Maricopa Education Center
Southern California Region
Maggie Malpass
Sentar
Carolinas Region
Marissa McCoy
The MITRE Corporation
New England-Upstate New York Region
Bryant Noel
Fearless
Mid-South Region
1st Lt. Kieran O'Brien, USAF
AFLCMC
New England-Upstate New York Region
Christine Park
Alion Science and Technology Corp/Air Force Reserves
Texas Region
Spc. 1st Class Victor E. Perez, USA
U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command
Pacific Region
Senior Airman Jaedon Resto, USAF
55th Strategic Communications Squadron
Great Plains-Rocky Mountain Region
Oswaldo Rivas
Insperity
Florida Region
Jon Stresing
NVIDIA/MD Army National Guard
Maryland Region
Adrianna Templeton-Jones
Bering Straits Native Corporation
Mid-West Region
Shaelyn Washburn
Federal Resources Supply Company
Southern California Region
Capt. Krystina Watkins, USAF
32d Weapons Squadron
Western Region
Brooke White
Old Dominion University
Virginia Region
Emerging Leadership Award
The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in Young AFCEAN activities since winning the Distinguished Young AFCEAN award. This year, the award is being presented to:
Tija Brown
Datum Software
Montgomery Chapter
Krystin Fakalata
Macalogic
Dayton-Wright Chapter
Dave Fries
Praxis Engineering Technologies
Central Maryland Chapter
John Garrity
Brixey & Meyer
Dayton-Wright Chapter
Therese Holland
Razorfish
Bethesda Chapter
Brandon Lester
SRC Technologies
Hawaii Chapter
Sarah Loerzel
U.S. Air Force
Lexington-Concord Chapter
Valerie Warnock
Geocent
South Carolina Low Country Chapter
Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.
Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org
AFCEA International
Fairfax, Virginia, UNITED STATES
