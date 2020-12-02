Fairfax, Virginia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax, Virginia – Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.

Women’s Appreciation Award

The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Membership Committee in collaboration with Women in AFCEA and the Women Outreach Leaders chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2020:

Hillary Boyce

Vice President

IntellecTechs Inc.

Cindy Heflin

Vice President

C5T Corporation

Brandi Pickett

Cyber Risk Management Consultant

Ingalls Information Security

Laura R. Pope

Senior Systems Engineer

Stellar Solutions Inc.

Karen Lopez Rolirad

Executive Director

Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Center

Maria Dolores Santos

Systems Engineer

Isocmonitoreo CIA Ltda.

Juliana Vida

Chief Technical Advisor Public Sector

Splunk

Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award

The Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the Young AFCEAN program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other Young AFCEANs. The 2020 winners are:

Allie Darling

Apex Systems

Brooke Eiser

One Diversified

Airman 1st Class Ian Hooey, USAF

AFLCMC HIO/BESPIN

Master Sgt. Thomas Mendez, USAF

352nd COS/USCYBERCOM

Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award

Lenin Barrionuevo

Rappi

South America Region

Ria Bluitt

U.S. Air Force

Texas Region

Senior Airman Evelyn Davis, USAF

U.S. Air Force

Heartland Region

Christopher Gaube

BWI GmbH

Central Europe Region

Ryan Granato

CACI

National Capital Region

Kristine Huang

ABS Group

National Capital Region

Anya Kasischke

Trusted Systems

National Capital Region

David Knopp

Reflexive Concepts

Maryland Region

Robert LeDuc

Western Maricopa Education Center

Southern California Region

Maggie Malpass

Sentar

Carolinas Region

Marissa McCoy

The MITRE Corporation

New England-Upstate New York Region

Bryant Noel

Fearless

Mid-South Region

1st Lt. Kieran O'Brien, USAF

AFLCMC

New England-Upstate New York Region

Christine Park

Alion Science and Technology Corp/Air Force Reserves

Texas Region

Spc. 1st Class Victor E. Perez, USA

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

Pacific Region

Senior Airman Jaedon Resto, USAF

55th Strategic Communications Squadron

Great Plains-Rocky Mountain Region

Oswaldo Rivas

Insperity

Florida Region

Jon Stresing

NVIDIA/MD Army National Guard

Maryland Region

Adrianna Templeton-Jones

Bering Straits Native Corporation

Mid-West Region

Shaelyn Washburn

Federal Resources Supply Company

Southern California Region

Capt. Krystina Watkins, USAF

32d Weapons Squadron

Western Region

Brooke White

Old Dominion University

Virginia Region

Emerging Leadership Award

The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in Young AFCEAN activities since winning the Distinguished Young AFCEAN award. This year, the award is being presented to:

Tija Brown

Datum Software

Montgomery Chapter

Krystin Fakalata

Macalogic

Dayton-Wright Chapter

Dave Fries

Praxis Engineering Technologies

Central Maryland Chapter

John Garrity

Brixey & Meyer

Dayton-Wright Chapter

Therese Holland

Razorfish

Bethesda Chapter

Brandon Lester

SRC Technologies

Hawaii Chapter

Sarah Loerzel

U.S. Air Force

Lexington-Concord Chapter

Valerie Warnock

Geocent

South Carolina Low Country Chapter

Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org