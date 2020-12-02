HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DU”) has acquired 2,800,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) and 2,800,000 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU.V) (“Company”) through a private placement of the Company (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$1,400,000. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.75 for a period of two years from the date of issue.



As a result of the Transaction (i) DU now has ownership and control of 2,800,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer (calculated on a non-diluted basis) and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants acquired in the Transaction, DU has ownership and control of 5,600,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the Transaction DU held no Common Shares of the Company.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. DU may, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, acquire additional common securities of the Issuer, either on the open market or through private acquisitions, including acquisitions from treasury of the Issuer, or sell securities of the Issuer, either on the open market or through private dispositions.

DU was incorporated in Germany. DU’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.